InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cooler for Securing Personal Items (BMA-5735)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure way to store a cell phone, wallet, keys and other personal items in the cooler while at the pool, beach or park," said an inventor, from Centerville, Mass., "so I invented the HOT BOX. My design ensures that personal items are protected from potential theft while enjoying outdoor activities."

The invention provides an improved way to secure personal items within a cooler. In doing so, it offers an effective alternative to traditional cooler designs. As a result, it helps to prevent theft and it ensures that food and drinks remain cool. The invention features a secure and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, beach and pool goers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

