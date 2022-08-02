MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS OUTSTANDING SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND RESUMES SHARE REPURCHASES

- Second quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 70.6 percent worldwide, 66.1 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 87.8 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 second quarter;
- Second quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 2.9 percent worldwide and 14.1 percent in international markets, while RevPAR increased 1.3 percent in the U.S. & Canada, compared to the 2019 second quarter;
- Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.06, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.80, compared to second quarter 2021 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.79;
- Second quarter reported net income totaled $678 million, compared to reported net income of $422 million in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted net income totaled $593 million, compared to second quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $260 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,019 million in the 2022 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $558 million;
- The company added roughly 17,000 rooms globally during the second quarter, including approximately 9,200 rooms in international markets and nearly 4,400 conversion rooms;
- At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 2,950 properties and more than 495,000 rooms, including roughly 27,400 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 203,300 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2022 second quarter;
- Marriott resumed share repurchases in the second quarter, repurchasing 1.9 million shares of the company's common stock for $300 million. Year-to-date through July 29, the company has repurchased 2.9 million shares for $448 million.
BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported second quarter 2022 results.
Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Marriott's second quarter results highlight consumers' love for travel. We reported outstanding results, as momentum in global lodging recovery continued. With demand increasing across all customer segments throughout the quarter, and nearly all countries easing travel restrictions, worldwide RevPAR1 surpassed 2019 levels in June. Second quarter average daily rate was robust, at 7 percent above 2019 levels, and worldwide occupancy reached 68 percent.
"In the U.S. & Canada, June RevPAR increased 3 percent compared to 2019. Among customer segments, group RevPAR saw the most meaningful acceleration in the second quarter, down just 1 percent to 2019 in June, compared to down nearly 30 percent in the first quarter. We have not seen signs of leisure travel abating, with leisure roomnights in the region more than 15 percent higher than second quarter 2019, and ADR meaningfully outpacing pre-pandemic levels. Europe also experienced notably strong RevPAR recovery, in large part due to the return of international visitors, with June RevPAR exceeding 2019.
"Marriott Bonvoy hit 169 million members by quarter's end. As our loyal guests get back on the road, penetration in the U.S. stood at 59 percent in the second quarter, topping 2019. Members are increasingly engaging with us during and outside of hotel stays. Second quarter co-brand credit card fees increased nearly 40 percent year over year, driven by continued strength in global cardholder acquisitions and cardholder spend, both of which achieved record levels in the quarter.
"On the development front, signing activity has accelerated in 2022, setting a second quarter record. We signed 23,000 rooms around the world in the second quarter, nearly 30 percent of which were conversions from competitor brands. Conversions continue to be a meaningful growth driver, comprising roughly 25 percent of room additions in the quarter.
"I am proud of the remarkable work our team has accomplished since the beginning of the pandemic. This has been the most challenging period in our company's history, but the resiliency of our associates and our business model have never been more evident. With our robust cash flow and profits, we resumed share repurchases during the second quarter, in addition to paying a cash dividend. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our financial outlook and strong cash generation and expect to return more than $2.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2022."
Second Quarter 2022 Results
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $950 million in the 2022 second quarter, compared to 2021 second quarter reported operating income of $486 million. Reported net income totaled $678 million in the 2022 second quarter, compared to 2021 second quarter reported net income of $422 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.06 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2022 second quarter totaled $857 million, compared to 2021 second quarter adjusted operating income of $406 million.
Second quarter 2022 adjusted net income totaled $593 million, compared to 2021 second quarter adjusted net income of $260 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2022 second quarter totaled $1.80, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The 2022 second quarter adjusted results excluded $11 million after-tax ($0.03 per share) of gains on investees' property sales and a $2 million after-tax ($0.01 per share) gain on an asset disposition. The 2021 second quarter adjusted results excluded special tax items of $98 million ($0.30 per share).
Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Base management and franchise fees totaled $938 million in the 2022 second quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $587 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand, as well as unit growth. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2022 second quarter totaled $204 million, compared to $160 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by $40 million of higher credit card branding fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $135 million in the 2022 second quarter, compared to $55 million in the 2021 second quarter. More than one half of the incentive management fees recognized in the quarter were earned at hotels in the U.S. & Canada.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $83 million in the 2022 second quarter, compared to $19 million in the year-ago quarter. The $64 million increase in revenue net of expenses year over year largely reflects the ongoing recovery in lodging demand.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2022 second quarter totaled $231 million, compared to $187 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher incentive compensation.
Interest expense, net, totaled $89 million in the second quarter compared to $102 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is largely due to lower interest expense associated with lower debt balances.
Equity in earnings/losses for the second quarter totaled $15 million of earnings, compared to an $8 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The improvement largely reflects $13 million of gains on joint ventures' sales of hotels and improved results at joint venture properties due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,019 million in the 2022 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $558 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
The company added 97 properties (16,917 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2022 second quarter, including nearly 4,400 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 9,200 rooms in international markets. Twenty-five properties (3,661 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled more than 8,100 properties, with over 1,500,000 rooms.
At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,942 properties with more than 495,000 rooms, including 1,014 properties with approximately 203,300 rooms, or 41 percent of the pipeline, under construction and 197 properties with roughly 27,400 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.
In the 2022 second quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 70.6 percent (a 69.1 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2021 second quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 66.1 percent (a 66.0 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 87.8 percent (an 80.4 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet
At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $8.3 billion, representing total debt of $8.8 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $0.5 billion. At year-end 2021, the company's net debt was $8.7 billion, representing total debt of $10.1 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion.
Marriott Common Stock
The company repurchased 1.9 million shares of common stock in the 2022 second quarter for $300 million at an average price of $157.38 per share. Year-to-date through July 29, the company has repurchased 2.9 million shares for $448 million at an average price of $152.99 per share.
2022 Outlook
Third Quarter 2022
vs Third Quarter 2019
Full Year 2022
Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR
Worldwide
flat to +3%
-6% to -3%
U.S. & Canada
+1% to +4%
-3% to flat
International
-3% to flat
-13% to -10%
Year-End 2022
Gross Rooms Growth
Approaching 5%
Deletions1
1.5% to 2%
Net rooms growth
3% to 3.5%
($ in millions, except EPS)
Third Quarter 2022
Full Year 2022
Gross fee revenues
$1,010 to $1,050
$3,930 to $4,030
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of
Approx. $60
Approx. $285
General, administrative, and other expenses2
$235 to $230
$900 to $890
Adjusted EBITDA3,4
$927 to $972
$3,682 to $3,792
Adjusted EPS - diluted4,5
$1.59 to $1.69
$6.33 to $6.59
Investment spending6
$600 to $650
Capital return to shareholders7
More than $2,200
1The increase in expected deletions compared to the company's prior expectation is due to the company's suspension of its operations in Russia.
2 The change in expected expense compared to the company's prior expectation primarily reflects an increase in incentive compensation.
3 See pages A-13 & A-14 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
4 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for third quarter and full year 2022 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, or restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, which the company cannot accurately forecast, and which may be significant, and do not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the remainder of the year. Adjusted EPS – diluted for full year 2022 excludes impairments, gains on investees' property sales, and gains on asset dispositions reported in the first half of 2022. See page A-3 for the Adjusted EPS – diluted calculation for the first half of 2022.
5 Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
6 Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. The decline in expected investment spending compared to the company's prior expectation reflects lower maintenance capital spending.
7 Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and no asset sales that may occur during the remainder of the year.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until August 2, 2023.
The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-891-3968, or Global: +1 785-424-1675. The conference ID is MAR2Q22. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 9, 2022. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-753-8831 or Global: +1 402-220-0687.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of August 2, 2022. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic (COVID-19); our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; occupancy, ADR and RevPAR recovery trends and expectations; future performance of the company's hotels; our development pipeline, signings, rooms growth, deletions and conversions; our investment spending and capital return expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2021 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of June 30, 2022, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparison to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing to the same time period each year.
IRPR#1
Tables follow
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 2, 2022
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A-1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-3
Total Lodging Products
A-4
Key Lodging Statistics
A-7
Adjusted EBITDA
A-12
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2022
A-13
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2022
A-14
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-15
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
SECOND QUARTER 2022 AND 2021
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 269
$ 156
72
Franchise fees 1
669
431
55
Incentive management fees
135
55
145
Gross Fee Revenues
1,073
642
67
Contract investment amortization 2
(19)
(18)
(6)
Net Fee Revenues
1,054
624
69
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
364
187
95
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
3,920
2,338
68
Total Revenues
5,338
3,149
70
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
281
168
(67)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
49
50
2
General, administrative, and other 7
231
187
(24)
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
-
3
100
Reimbursed expenses 4
3,827
2,255
(70)
Total Expenses
4,388
2,663
(65)
OPERATING INCOME
950
486
95
Gains and other income, net 8
2
5
(60)
Interest expense
(95)
(109)
13
Interest income
6
7
(14)
Equity in earnings (losses) 9
15
(8)
288
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
878
381
130
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(200)
41
(588)
NET INCOME
$ 678
$ 422
61
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.06
$ 1.29
60
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.06
$ 1.28
61
Basic Shares
328.2
327.1
Diluted Shares
329.5
329.1
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2022 AND 2021
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Reported 2022 vs. 2021
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 482
$ 262
84
Franchise fees 1
1,169
737
59
Incentive management fees
237
88
169
Gross Fee Revenues
1,888
1,087
74
Contract investment amortization 2
(43)
(35)
(23)
Net Fee Revenues
1,845
1,052
75
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
626
295
112
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
7,066
4,118
72
Total Revenues
9,537
5,465
75
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
478
303
(58)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
97
102
5
General, administrative, and other 7
439
398
(10)
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
9
4
(125)
Reimbursed expenses 4
7,006
4,088
(71)
Total Expenses
8,029
4,895
(64)
OPERATING INCOME
1,508
570
165
Gains and other income, net 8
6
6
-
Interest expense
(188)
(216)
13
Interest income
11
14
(21)
Equity in earnings (losses) 9
17
(20)
185
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,354
354
282
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(299)
57
(625)
NET INCOME
$ 1,055
$ 411
157
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 3.21
$ 1.26
155
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 3.20
$ 1.25
156
Basic Shares
328.3
326.9
Diluted Shares
329.8
329.0
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the
most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Percent
Percent
June 30,
June 30,
Better/
June 30,
June 30,
Better/
2022
2021
(Worse)
2022
2021
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 5,338
$ 3,149
$ 9,537
$ 5,465
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,920)
(2,338)
(7,066)
(4,118)
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
5
Adjusted total revenues **
1,418
811
2,476
1,347
Operating income, as reported
950
486
1,508
570
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,920)
(2,338)
(7,066)
(4,118)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
3,827
2,255
7,006
4,088
Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
-
3
9
4
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
5
Adjusted operating income **
857
406
111 %
1,462
544
169 %
Operating income margin
18 %
15 %
16 %
10 %
Adjusted operating income margin **
60 %
50 %
59 %
40 %
Net income, as reported
678
422
1,055
411
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,920)
(2,338)
(7,066)
(4,118)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
3,827
2,255
7,006
4,088
Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
-
3
9
4
Add: Impairments 2
-
-
11
4
Less: Gains on investees' property sales 3
(13)
-
(21)
Less: Gain on asset dispositions 4
(2)
-
(2)
-
Income tax effect of above adjustments
23
16
14
3
Less: Income tax special items
-
(98)
-
(98)
Adjusted net income **
$ 593
$ 260
128 %
$ 1,006
$ 294
242 %
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 2.06
$ 1.28
$ 3.20
$ 1.25
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 1.80
$ 0.79
128 %
$ 3.05
$ 0.89
243 %
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the
limitations on their use.
1
Six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.
2
Six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of $6 million. Six months
ended June 30, 2021 includes impairment charges reported in Equity in earnings (losses) of $4 million.
3
Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings (losses).
4
Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of June 30, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Managed
633
216,227
1,327
337,992
1,960
554,219
Marriott Hotels
108
58,565
189
55,188
297
113,753
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
26
21,338
181
61,338
207
82,676
Courtyard
169
27,259
108
23,421
277
50,680
Westin
40
21,865
76
23,543
116
45,408
JW Marriott
21
12,724
66
24,266
87
36,990
The Ritz-Carlton
38
11,398
68
17,149
106
28,547
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
Renaissance
24
10,607
56
17,476
80
28,083
Four Points
1
134
80
22,336
81
22,470
Le Méridien
1
100
70
19,524
71
19,624
W Hotels
22
6,262
38
10,236
60
16,498
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residence Inn
76
12,199
9
1,116
85
13,315
St. Regis
10
1,968
39
9,114
49
11,082
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
47
8,269
53
10,565
Aloft
2
505
44
9,735
46
10,240
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
AC Hotels by Marriott
7
1,165
70
8,613
77
9,778
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
59
7,929
65
9,360
Delta Hotels
25
6,770
2
477
27
7,247
Autograph Collection
8
2,508
18
2,579
26
5,087
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
34
4,866
34
4,866
SpringHill Suites
25
4,241
-
-
25
4,241
EDITION
4
1,207
10
2,216
14
3,423
Protea Hotels
-
-
27
3,296
27
3,296
Element
2
640
12
2,273
14
2,913
Moxy
-
-
5
887
5
887
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
6
604
6
604
Bulgari
-
-
5
442
5
442
Franchised
5,065
728,380
831
169,136
5,896
897,516
Courtyard
855
113,979
111
20,930
966
134,909
Fairfield by Marriott
1,125
105,858
42
7,093
1,167
112,951
Residence Inn
770
91,959
23
3,155
793
95,114
Marriott Hotels
232
73,751
61
17,791
293
91,542
Sheraton
153
47,828
70
20,238
223
68,066
SpringHill Suites
499
57,771
-
-
499
57,771
TownePlace Suites
475
48,424
-
-
475
48,424
Autograph Collection
135
26,666
99
21,262
234
47,928
Westin
91
30,818
26
7,717
117
38,535
Four Points
157
23,761
62
10,336
219
34,097
Renaissance
62
17,681
30
7,910
92
25,591
Aloft
149
21,411
20
3,265
169
24,676
AC Hotels by Marriott
97
16,004
40
7,422
137
23,426
Moxy
26
4,913
80
15,154
106
20,067
Delta Hotels
60
13,784
11
2,557
71
16,341
The Luxury Collection
12
3,188
55
9,959
67
13,147
Element
75
10,028
2
269
77
10,297
Tribute Portfolio
45
7,019
24
3,020
69
10,039
Le Méridien
24
5,548
17
4,419
41
9,967
JW Marriott
13
6,247
11
2,714
24
8,961
Protea Hotels
-
-
34
2,636
34
2,636
Design Hotels
9
1,313
10
1,062
19
2,375
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
1
66
1
66
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of June 30, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Owned/Leased
26
6,483
38
9,199
64
15,682
Courtyard
19
2,814
4
884
23
3,698
Marriott Hotels
2
1,308
6
2,064
8
3,372
Sheraton
-
-
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
Renaissance
1
317
2
505
3
822
Autograph Collection1
-
-
6
576
6
576
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
550
2
550
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection2
-
-
4
417
4
417
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residences
66
6,935
42
3,691
108
10,626
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
39
4,317
14
1,131
53
5,448
St. Regis Residences
10
1,082
9
1,065
19
2,147
W Residences
10
1,089
6
546
16
1,635
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Westin Residences
3
266
1
9
4
275
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
EDITION Residences
3
90
-
-
3
90
Sheraton Residences
-
-
1
50
1
50
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Timeshare*
72
18,839
20
3,862
92
22,701
Grand Total
5,862
976,864
2,258
523,880
8,120
1,500,744
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of June 30, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Luxury
192
53,167
395
91,130
587
144,297
JW Marriott
34
18,971
78
27,476
112
46,447
The Ritz-Carlton
39
11,827
70
17,699
109
29,526
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
39
4,317
14
1,131
53
5,448
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
The Luxury Collection1
18
5,484
106
18,645
124
24,129
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
24
7,041
40
10,901
64
17,942
W Residences
10
1,089
6
546
16
1,635
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
St. Regis
10
1,968
40
9,274
50
11,242
St. Regis Residences
10
1,082
9
1,065
19
2,147
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
EDITION
4
1,207
10
2,216
14
3,423
EDITION Residences
3
90
-
-
3
90
Bulgari
-
-
7
603
7
603
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Full-Service
1,056
359,345
1,005
277,086
2,061
636,431
Marriott Hotels
342
133,624
256
75,043
598
208,667
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
179
69,166
255
83,406
434
152,572
Sheraton Residences
-
-
1
50
1
50
Westin
132
53,756
102
31,260
234
85,016
Westin Residences
3
266
1
9
4
275
Renaissance
87
28,605
88
25,891
175
54,496
Autograph Collection2
143
29,174
123
24,417
266
53,591
Le Méridien
25
5,648
87
23,943
112
29,591
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Delta Hotels
85
20,554
13
3,034
98
23,588
Tribute Portfolio
45
7,019
30
3,624
75
10,643
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
35
4,932
35
4,932
Design Hotels
9
1,313
10
1,062
19
2,375
Limited-Service
4,542
545,513
838
151,802
5,380
697,315
Courtyard
1,043
144,052
223
45,235
1,266
189,287
Fairfield by Marriott
1,131
107,289
101
15,022
1,232
122,311
Residence Inn
847
104,350
33
4,411
880
108,761
SpringHill Suites
524
62,012
-
-
524
62,012
Four Points
158
23,895
142
32,672
300
56,567
TownePlace Suites
481
49,249
-
-
481
49,249
Aloft
151
21,916
64
13,000
215
34,916
AC Hotels by Marriott
104
17,169
110
16,035
214
33,204
Moxy
26
4,913
85
16,041
111
20,954
Element
77
10,668
14
2,542
91
13,210
Protea Hotels
-
-
66
6,844
66
6,844
Timeshare*
72
18,839
20
3,862
92
22,701
Grand Total
5,862
976,864
2,258
523,880
8,120
1,500,744
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$231.91
85.6 %
72.3 %
24.7 %
pts.
$320.80
22.2 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$362.15
56.9 %
69.9 %
21.0 %
pts.
$517.87
9.8 %
W Hotels
$255.22
91.5 %
70.4 %
27.8 %
pts.
$362.60
15.9 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$302.00
76.2 %
71.5 %
24.9 %
pts.
$422.63
14.9 %
Marriott Hotels
$163.82
145.4 %
71.7 %
31.0 %
pts.
$228.51
39.4 %
Sheraton
$159.10
161.9 %
69.5 %
35.5 %
pts.
$228.90
28.3 %
Westin
$184.25
125.2 %
72.7 %
30.9 %
pts.
$253.54
29.3 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$164.67
146.7 %
71.1 %
32.6 %
pts.
$231.45
33.6 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$194.18
117.6 %
71.2 %
30.9 %
pts.
$272.67
23.0 %
Courtyard
$111.38
69.3 %
70.2 %
12.2 %
pts.
$158.75
40.0 %
Residence Inn
$149.16
45.3 %
80.2 %
8.7 %
pts.
$186.01
29.6 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$122.92
63.3 %
73.4 %
12.1 %
pts.
$167.51
36.3 %
US & Canada - All5
$177.42
106.4 %
71.7 %
26.5 %
pts.
$247.36
30.1 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$228.46
82.0 %
73.4 %
24.5 %
pts.
$311.06
21.2 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$358.57
58.6 %
70.0 %
21.5 %
pts.
$512.40
9.9 %
W Hotels
$255.22
91.5 %
70.4 %
27.8 %
pts.
$362.60
15.9 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$287.44
77.4 %
72.0 %
24.8 %
pts.
$399.28
16.3 %
Marriott Hotels
$138.67
103.8 %
68.9 %
24.6 %
pts.
$201.20
30.9 %
Sheraton
$119.85
112.0 %
65.6 %
24.5 %
pts.
$182.65
33.0 %
Westin
$164.16
113.9 %
71.5 %
28.0 %
pts.
$229.44
30.1 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$143.42
102.9 %
69.0 %
25.3 %
pts.
$208.00
28.5 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$160.25
97.0 %
69.3 %
25.2 %
pts.
$231.22
25.2 %
Courtyard
$112.24
52.6 %
72.3 %
11.6 %
pts.
$155.31
28.1 %
Residence Inn
$127.70
33.5 %
79.9 %
6.1 %
pts.
$159.82
23.2 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$93.87
33.9 %
72.9 %
7.4 %
pts.
$128.84
20.3 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$110.59
42.5 %
74.6 %
9.0 %
pts.
$148.28
25.3 %
US & Canada - All5
$131.53
66.1 %
72.4 %
15.9 %
pts.
$181.79
29.7 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$44.13
-44.9 %
43.1 %
-21.5 %
pts.
$102.42
-17.3 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$79.22
156.3 %
58.6 %
28.9 %
pts.
$135.16
29.8 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$126.33
76.6 %
60.8 %
20.2 %
pts.
$207.76
17.8 %
Europe
$164.92
357.5 %
69.6 %
46.5 %
pts.
$237.13
51.9 %
Middle East & Africa
$106.13
60.7 %
60.3 %
14.5 %
pts.
$175.94
22.0 %
International - All1
$91.80
64.4 %
56.2 %
13.4 %
pts.
$163.23
25.1 %
Worldwide2
$130.20
87.7 %
63.2 %
19.3 %
pts.
$206.07
30.4 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$42.08
-43.9 %
41.8 %
-20.9 %
pts.
$100.73
-15.7 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$79.01
151.5 %
58.9 %
29.1 %
pts.
$134.08
27.5 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$108.21
87.5 %
59.6 %
20.7 %
pts.
$181.57
22.3 %
Europe
$135.51
355.4 %
67.5 %
46.1 %
pts.
$200.79
44.3 %
Middle East & Africa
$99.71
64.1 %
59.9 %
15.4 %
pts.
$166.49
21.9 %
International - All1
$90.91
87.8 %
57.2 %
18.6 %
pts.
$158.86
26.6 %
Worldwide2
$119.37
70.6 %
67.8 %
16.7 %
pts.
$175.99
28.6 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$210.91
98.6 %
64.2 %
24.7 %
pts.
$328.50
22.2 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$342.13
77.5 %
63.7 %
22.8 %
pts.
$537.17
14.0 %
W Hotels
$233.95
101.5 %
60.6 %
25.0 %
pts.
$386.22
18.2 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$285.51
92.9 %
64.1 %
25.2 %
pts.
$445.56
17.0 %
Marriott Hotels
$135.90
167.8 %
61.9 %
29.7 %
pts.
$219.52
39.4 %
Sheraton
$138.59
218.6 %
62.1 %
36.4 %
pts.
$223.05
31.7 %
Westin
$154.74
149.7 %
63.4 %
30.2 %
pts.
$244.22
30.5 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$137.42
173.9 %
61.4 %
31.2 %
pts.
$223.72
34.9 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$169.23
137.7 %
62.0 %
29.9 %
pts.
$272.98
23.1 %
Courtyard
$95.11
83.6 %
62.7 %
13.1 %
pts.
$151.78
45.1 %
Residence Inn
$135.35
50.4 %
75.4 %
8.9 %
pts.
$179.43
32.6 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$107.75
74.9 %
66.9 %
13.3 %
pts.
$161.10
40.0 %
US & Canada - All5
$154.77
124.5 %
63.1 %
26.0 %
pts.
$245.11
32.1 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$211.32
101.5 %
66.2 %
25.0 %
pts.
$319.19
25.4 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$336.30
79.4 %
63.4 %
23.2 %
pts.
$530.71
13.6 %
W Hotels
$233.95
101.5 %
60.6 %
25.0 %
pts.
$386.22
18.2 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$269.60
95.9 %
64.7 %
25.3 %
pts.
$416.73
19.3 %
Marriott Hotels
$116.53
122.5 %
60.1 %
24.2 %
pts.
$193.86
32.9 %
Sheraton
$101.94
134.8 %
58.0 %
24.2 %
pts.
$175.62
36.9 %
Westin
$140.20
136.7 %
63.1 %
27.7 %
pts.
$222.34
32.6 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$121.60
122.7 %
60.4 %
24.8 %
pts.
$201.26
31.2 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$138.89
116.0 %
60.9 %
24.9 %
pts.
$228.00
27.7 %
Courtyard
$96.01
64.5 %
65.2 %
13.0 %
pts.
$147.35
31.7 %
Residence Inn
$114.57
37.4 %
74.9 %
6.9 %
pts.
$152.99
24.7 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$81.65
45.5 %
66.6 %
10.2 %
pts.
$122.65
23.3 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$96.38
51.1 %
68.4 %
10.6 %
pts.
$140.91
27.6 %
US & Canada - All5
$114.31
78.6 %
65.2 %
16.7 %
pts.
$175.20
33.0 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$48.79
-29.4 %
42.6 %
-13.8 %
pts.
$114.47
-6.6 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$68.62
109.4 %
51.8 %
20.4 %
pts.
$132.45
26.9 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$128.74
109.3 %
59.2 %
23.7 %
pts.
$217.38
25.6 %
Europe
$123.50
370.5 %
56.3 %
38.4 %
pts.
$219.54
49.1 %
Middle East & Africa
$117.34
78.9 %
63.2 %
19.0 %
pts.
$185.75
25.1 %
International - All1
$84.82
68.1 %
52.2 %
13.0 %
pts.
$162.48
26.2 %
Worldwide2
$116.23
97.8 %
57.1 %
18.8 %
pts.
$203.50
32.5 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$46.57
-28.4 %
41.7 %
-13.3 %
pts.
$111.73
-5.5 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$68.61
104.3 %
52.1 %
20.2 %
pts.
$131.79
24.9 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$104.65
119.2 %
56.4 %
22.7 %
pts.
$185.63
30.8 %
Europe
$99.99
368.1 %
53.4 %
37.0 %
pts.
$187.41
43.8 %
Middle East & Africa
$109.21
81.4 %
62.3 %
19.3 %
pts.
$175.32
25.3 %
International - All1
$80.95
87.1 %
51.8 %
16.6 %
pts.
$156.40
27.2 %
Worldwide2
$104.33
80.5 %
61.2 %
16.6 %
pts.
$170.45
31.5 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2022 vs 2019
In Constant $
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
Greater China
$42.08
-52.2 %
41.8 %
-25.7 %
pts.
$100.73
-22.9 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$79.01
-21.7 %
58.9 %
-11.0 %
pts.
$134.08
-7.1 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$108.21
12.9 %
59.6 %
-1.6 %
pts.
$181.57
16.0 %
Europe
$135.51
-4.3 %
67.5 %
-9.0 %
pts.
$200.79
8.4 %
Middle East & Africa
$99.71
15.6 %
59.9 %
-3.0 %
pts.
$166.49
21.4 %
International - All2
$90.91
-14.1 %
57.2 %
-11.8 %
pts.
$158.86
3.6 %
US & Canada - All
$131.53
1.3 %
72.4 %
-5.0 %
pts.
$181.79
8.2 %
Worldwide3
$119.37
-2.9 %
67.8 %
-7.1 %
pts.
$175.99
7.2 %
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
Greater China
$46.57
-47.4 %
41.7 %
-23.7 %
pts.
$111.73
-17.4 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$68.61
-35.8 %
52.1 %
-18.5 %
pts.
$131.79
-13.0 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$104.65
-1.4 %
56.4 %
-6.4 %
pts.
$185.63
9.9 %
Europe
$99.99
-18.4 %
53.4 %
-16.4 %
pts.
$187.41
6.6 %
Middle East & Africa
$109.21
13.6 %
62.3 %
-3.7 %
pts.
$175.32
20.4 %
International - All2
$80.95
-22.9 %
51.8 %
-15.9 %
pts.
$156.40
0.7 %
US & Canada - All
$114.31
-6.1 %
65.2 %
-8.0 %
pts.
$175.20
5.4 %
Worldwide3
$104.33
-10.8 %
61.2 %
-10.4 %
pts.
$170.45
4.4 %
1 The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of June 30, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019.
2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2022
First
Second
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 377
$ 678
$ 1,055
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(3,920)
(7,066)
Reimbursed expenses
3,179
3,827
7,006
Interest expense
93
95
188
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
2
3
Provision for income taxes
99
200
299
Depreciation and amortization
48
49
97
Contract investment amortization
24
19
43
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
26
29
55
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
13
3
16
Stock-based compensation
44
52
96
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
9
-
9
Gains on investees' property sales
(8)
(13)
(21)
Gain on asset dispositions
-
(2)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 759
$ 1,019
$ 1,778
Change from 2021 Adjusted EBITDA **
156 %
83 %
108 %
Fiscal Year 2021
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net (loss) income, as reported
$ (11)
$ 422
$ 220
$ 468
$ 1,099
Cost reimbursement revenue
(1,780)
(2,338)
(2,950)
(3,374)
(10,442)
Reimbursed expenses
1,833
2,255
2,917
3,317
10,322
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
164
-
164
Interest expense
107
109
107
97
420
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
1
2
2
7
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(16)
(41)
58
80
81
Depreciation and amortization
52
50
64
54
220
Contract investment amortization
17
18
21
19
75
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
28
27
28
28
111
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
9
5
7
31
Stock-based compensation
53
43
43
43
182
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
1
3
4
-
8
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 296
$ 558
$ 683
$ 741
$ 2,278
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the
limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
THIRD QUARTER 2022
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 517
$ 551
Interest expense
100
100
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
Provision for income taxes
161
172
Depreciation and amortization
45
45
Contract investment amortization
20
20
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
29
29
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
5
5
Stock-based compensation
49
49
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 927
$ 972
$ 683
Increase over 2021 Adjusted EBITDA **
36 %
42 %
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative
financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, which the
company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is
included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any additional asset sales
that may occur during the year.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2022
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 2,076
$ 2,160
Interest expense
390
390
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
6
6
Provision for income taxes
619
645
Depreciation and amortization
195
195
Contract investment amortization
85
85
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
113
113
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
27
27
Stock-based compensation
194
194
Gains on investees' property sales
(21)
(21)
Gain on asset dispositions
(2)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 3,682
$ 3,792
$ 2,278
Increase over 2021 Adjusted EBITDA **
62 %
66 %
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative
financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, which the
company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is
included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any additional asset sales
that may occur during the year.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), the income tax effect of these adjustments, and income tax special items. The income tax special items primarily related to the income tax benefit arising from the favorable resolution of pre-acquisition Starwood tax audits in the 2021 second quarter. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes loss on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation, charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19, and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment in the 2021 third quarter, which we recorded in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our prior period Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of June 30, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.