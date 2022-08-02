MOTOR announces new solutions to connect third-party software and service providers with shop management systems

TROY, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company, announces two new products to integrate repair order transactions between shop management systems and third-party software and service providers. This new automotive data suite, MOTOR Insights, enables shops to easily connect to the cloud and bridge the gap across a variety of service record formats and standards.

MOTOR Shop Connect helps third-party software and service providers integrate with shops by providing detailed repair order data from the aftermarket via the cloud. By supporting all major aftermarket shop management systems, software and service providers may integrate their community of shops more effectively and join an existing network of more than 20,000 shops. Insights include detailed service and vehicle activity and history, such as service location, description and dates of service and repair, vehicle part details, manufacturer information and more.





MOTOR Campaign Connect helps third-party software and service providers and marketing companies drive demand to shops with a cloud-based solution that powers marketing campaigns such as service reminder programs, product and service promotions, customer service index (CSI) surveys and more. Insights include vehicle service details plus full VIN, customer name, address, phone and email.

"These are the first two products to come out of MOTOR Insights. While these capabilities have been available in the franchise dealer market for over a decade, MOTOR will now bring similar capabilities to the aftermarket," said Jeff Nosek, MOTOR's president. "We are thrilled to add these new services to MOTOR's industry-leading automotive data solutions for aftermarket businesses. With the average vehicle lifespan increasing, and subsequent increased demand for aftermarket repair, MOTOR Insights will be a game changer in enhancing customer and partner relationships."

For more information about MOTOR, visit motor.com.

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst Company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. To learn more about MOTOR, visit motor.com.

About Hearst

Hearst is a leading global, diversified information, services and media company with operations in 40 countries. To learn more about Hearst, visit hearst.com.

View original content:

SOURCE MOTOR Information Systems