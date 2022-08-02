Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Names Health Care Leader and Abortion Access Advocate, Wendy Stark, as President & CEO

Stark Brings 30 Years of Experience Delivering High-Quality Health Care to LGBTQ+ Communities and Communities of Color as Executive Director of Callen-Lorde, and Commits to Continue Fighting for Bodily Autonomy in a Post-Roe Era at PPGNY

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) announced its new President & CEO: health care leader and advocate Wendy Stark.

Stark, who currently serves as CEO of Callen-Lorde, the global leader in LGBTQ+ health care, is a champion for bodily autonomy and equitable access to sexual and reproductive health care. Throughout her 30-year career, Wendy has been instrumental in creating a more equitable and inclusive future for all New Yorkers. She will assume leadership of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York and its advocacy and political entities, effective October 10, 2022.

Interim President & CEO Joy D. Calloway will pass the baton to Wendy, following her two-year tenure at PPGNY. During her time as interim President & CEO, Calloway guided PPGNY through multiple social and organizational turning points including the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against racial injustice, and PPGNY's organizational transformation. Stark is committed to continuing Calloway's incredible work and carrying forth PPGNY's mission to provide equitable access to quality sexual and reproductive health care and abortion services and advocating for bodily autonomy in a post-Roe era.

"As a life-long advocate for abortion rights and access to the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care, I am honored to join Planned Parenthood of Greater New York at such a pivotal time in our history," said incoming President & CEO Wendy Stark. "For the past thirty years, I have dedicated my life's work to advancing access to high-quality medical care that affirms and respects the right to bodily autonomy, particularly for marginalized communities. As President & CEO, I will bring this life-long commitment to the organization as we chart the course for our next chapter together."

"Serving Planned Parenthood of Greater New York over the past two years has been one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences, as well as the best decisions, of my professional life. Taking the helm in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and steering us through historic social unrest, economic uncertainty, and the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, I'm proud of everything we've accomplished together to support our communities and patients, and to stabilize and strengthen this renowned organization. I am certain that this team is prepared to meet this challenging moment head-on and ensure all who need care have access; I look forward to supporting this mission and advocacy for years to come," said Joy D. Calloway, interim President & CEO of PPGNY.

At Callen-Lorde, Stark has been instrumental in the growth of the organization, which provides nearly 100,000 patient visits each year and recently opened two new clinics serving LGBTQ+ communities, communities of color, and low-income individuals. Under Stark's leadership, Callen-Lorde played a critical role in advancing numerous positive legislative actions in New York State, including the enforcement of the state's law to mandate health plans must provide coverage for gender-affirming care and the right of minors to self-consent to HIV-related care.

As incoming President & CEO, Stark is committed to strengthening PPGNY's position as a leading sexual and reproductive health care provider, educator, and advocate for all New Yorkers and people across the country who will turn to PPGNY for compassionate, quality abortion services and sexual and reproductive health care.

