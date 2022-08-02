PTC Named Overall Leader in Augmented Reality Connected Worker Assessment from PAC

PTC's Vuforia augmented reality solution suite described as "most comprehensive enterprise AR solution suite available in the market"

PTC received highest scores in competence and market strength criteria categories

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named the overall leader and a "Best in Class" vendor for its Vuforia® augmented reality (AR) solution suite in PAC's Innovation RADAR report. The full report, "Open Digital Platforms for the Industrial World 2022" is available here.

PTC received highest scores in competence and market strength criteria categories (PRNewswire)

The report assessed AR vendors' support for connected workers in two criteria categories: competence and market strength. PTC received the highest scores in the assessment for both categories. According to the report, PTC garners positive feedback from AR client references, addresses the highest priority industrial and enterprise AR use cases, and supports a wide range of AR hardware options, from smartphones and tablets to wearable devices such as the Microsoft HoloLens 2 and the RealWear Navigator 500.

"Our analysis shows that PTC's Vuforia continues to be the most comprehensive enterprise AR solution suite available in the market," said the report's lead analyst and author, Arnold Vogt. "PTC is well positioned to help its customers and their connected workers realize tangible value from AR for use cases like training, service and repair, and manufacturing quality inspection and validation."

"Earning this recognition as the overall leader in PAC's latest AR report reinforces the value that we deliver to our Vuforia customers and the strengths of our product and go-to-market strategies," said Michael Campbell, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Augmented Reality at PTC. "We're pleased to be at the forefront of the growing enterprise AR market as use cases expand, new hardware providers enter the space, and industrial companies realize increasing value from these solutions."

About PAC

Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC) is a content-based company with a consulting DNA. Since 1976, PAC has delivered focused and objective responses to the growth challenges of software & IT service vendors worldwide. We are the preferred partner for European software and IT service companies to define their strategy, strengthen market share, optimise GTM, and help position their thought leadership. PAC is proudly an analyst-lead consultancy spread over multiple locations across Europe. We cover market research for over 30 countries worldwide, delivered through our portfolio pillars Guidance, Insights and Visibility and our renowned research platform SITSI ®. For more information, please visit www.sitsi.com

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

