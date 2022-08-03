Arlington Asset Investment Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and will hold a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

The Company currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and has elected to be taxed as a REIT. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com .

