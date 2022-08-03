BEQUANT launches new BEQUANT Dollar Index (BQDI)

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is pleased to announce the launch of BEQUANT Dollar Index (BQDI). The new Index measures the dollar's strength against the basket of top eight cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano by market cap. Each coin has a weighting based on its market capitalization and volumes traded. The basket of coins is updated every month to reflect market movements.

The index is crucial for investors to understand the spillover effects of the U.S. monetary policy on the crypto universe. By comparing the BEQUANT Dollar Index to U.S. 10Y Treasury or the traditional DXY, users can understand if the macroeconomic environment is directly linked to the broader crypto market.

If the correlation is strong, investors can expect new releases of economic data to add volatility to the market like in the traditional finance space. It also can help investors assess coins that are independent of the market volatility.

Martha Reyes, the Head of Research at BEQUANT, commented: "The new BEQUANT Dollar Index is another tool to help our clients make more informed investment decisions. Our research team has worked hard to quantify and capture the latest economic story into the broader crypto market. This is another way for investors to analyze the interconnectedness of the two and navigate through fundamental analysis in crypto more clearly."

The BEQUANT Dollar Index will be included in the team's weekly market roundup which can be found here: https://insights.bequant.pro/

BEQUANT

BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency - a one-stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions.

BEQUANT's breadth of products includes prime brokerage and exchange, all enhanced by market-leading institutional trading platforms providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors across 13+ CeFi exchanges and two brand new DeFi protocols.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

