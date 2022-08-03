InventHelp Inventor Develops New Machine to Iron, Fold & Stack Laundry (PBT-196)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the ROBO - FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities."

The invention provides an automatic way to iron/de-wrinkle, fold and stack laundry. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually complete these tasks. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, apartments, laundromats, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

