Kulicke & Soffa Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Delivers Strong Financial Performance; Strategic Execution Continues

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its third fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022. The Company reported third quarter net revenue of $372.1 million, net income of $119.0 million, representing EPS of $1.99 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $125.1 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $2.09 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q3 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2021 Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2022 Net Revenue $372.1 million down 12.3% down 3.2% Gross Profit $190.7 million down 2.6% down 5.5% Gross Margin 51.2 % up 510 bps down 130 bps Income from Operations $122.1 million up 1.3% down 5.6% Operating Margin 32.8 % up 440 bps down 90 bps Net Income $119.0 million up 4.6% up 2.6% Net Margin 32.0 % up 520 bps up 180 bps EPS – Diluted $1.99 up 11.2% up 7%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q3 2022 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2021 Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2022 Income from Operations $129.0 million up 2.5% down 4.6% Operating Margin 34.7 % up 500 bps down 50 bps Net Income $125.1 million up 5.3% up 3% Net Margin 33.6 % up 560 bps up 200 bps EPS – Diluted $2.09 up 11.8% up 7.2%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Throughout the June quarter, we have continued to execute several new product development initiatives while generating strong earnings and aggressively returning capital to shareholders."

Over the prior four quarters, K&S has generated $380 million in free-cash-flow and returned $263 million through its repurchase and dividend programs.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $372.1 million .

Gross margin of 51.2%.

Net income of $119.0 million or $1.99 per share; non-GAAP net income of $125.1 million or $2.09 per share.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $745.8 million as of July 2, 2022 .

The Company repurchased a total of 1.0 million shares of common stock through its open market and accelerated repurchase programs at a cost of $61.1 million .

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 ending October 1, 2022 to be approximately $280 million +/- $20 million, and expects non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.93 +/- 10%.

Fusen Chen commented, "While the near-term macro environment remains dynamic, over the past several years we have broadened our market access, expanded customer engagements and are now intimately supporting several long-term technology transitions. We expect these efforts have materially increased our long-term growth potential while sustainably enhancing our through-cycle earnings potential."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS for Q4F22 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between Diluted EPS and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP Diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for Q4F22 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, mini and micro LED transfer and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain constraints and macroeconomic conditions on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, filed on November 18, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended

Nine months ended

July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021

July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021 Net revenue $ 372,137

$ 424,318

$ 1,217,307

$ 1,032,338 Cost of sales 181,452

228,623

601,674

566,667 Gross profit 190,685

195,695

615,633

465,671















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 33,453

37,763

104,940

99,038 Research and development 34,046

36,137

104,496

102,549 Amortization of intangible assets 1,109

1,340

3,543

4,652 Acquisition-related costs —

—

—

1,730 Restructuring —

—

126

91 Total operating expenses 68,608

75,240

213,105

208,060 Income from operations 122,077

120,455

402,528

257,611 Other income (expense):













Interest income 2,158

564

3,099

1,801 Interest expense (36)

(41)

(173)

(146) Income before income taxes 124,199

120,978

405,454

259,266 Income tax expense 5,165

7,212

36,813

25,722 Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax —

—

—

94 Net income $ 119,034

$ 113,766

$ 368,641

$ 233,450















Net income per share:













Basic $ 2.02

$ 1.83

$ 6.05

$ 3.76 Diluted $ 1.99

$ 1.79

$ 5.95

$ 3.68















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.17

$ 0.14

$ 0.51

$ 0.42















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 58,985

62,023

60,951

62,023 Diluted 59,955

63,485

61,940

63,364









Three months ended

Nine months ended Supplemental financial data: July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021

July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,210

$ 4,805

$ 15,773

$ 14,552 Capital expenditures 4,953

7,956

11,213

16,763 Equity-based compensation expense:













Cost of sales 193

211

727

626 Selling, general and administrative 3,233

3,008

10,485

8,111 Research and development 1,039

921

3,261

2,767 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 4,465

$ 4,140

$ 14,473

$ 11,504

















As of















July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021 Number of employees













3,405

3,583

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





As of

July 2, 2022

October 2, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 445,781

$ 362,788 Short-term investments 300,000

377,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $687, respectively 350,045

421,193 Inventories, net 215,281

167,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,011

23,586 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,386,118

1,351,890







Property, plant and equipment, net 66,510

67,982 Operating right-of-use assets 41,160

41,592 Goodwill 69,787

72,949 Intangible assets, net 35,291

42,752 Deferred tax assets 21,103

15,715 Equity investments 5,397

6,388 Other assets 2,911

2,363 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,628,277

$ 1,601,631







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 98,572

154,636 Operating lease liabilities 5,973

4,903 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 138,434

161,570 Income taxes payable 31,060

30,766 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 274,039

351,875







Deferred income taxes 34,541

32,828 Income taxes payable 62,468

69,422 Operating lease liabilities 35,836

38,084 Other liabilities 14,660

14,185 TOTAL LIABILITIES 421,544

506,394







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value 557,236

550,117 Treasury stock, at cost (615,689)

(400,412) Retained earnings 1,286,505

948,554 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,319)

(3,022) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,206,733

$ 1,095,237







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,628,277

$ 1,601,631

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Three months ended

Nine months ended

July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021

July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 104,616

$ 90,936

$ 273,625

$ 176,656 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (75,119)

52,222

66,342

54,221 Net cash used in financing activities (39,841)

(12,865)

(250,905)

(31,982) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,328)

373

(6,069)

977 Changes in cash and cash equivalents (14,672)

130,666

82,993

199,872 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 460,453

257,333

362,788

188,127 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 445,781

$ 387,999

$ 445,781

$ 387,999















Short-term investments 300,000

247,000

300,000

247,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 745,781

$ 634,999

$ 745,781

$ 634,999

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)









Three months ended



July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021

April 2, 2022 Net revenue

$ 372,137

$ 424,318

$ 384,282 U.S. GAAP income from operations

122,077

120,455

129,341 U.S. GAAP operating margin

32.8 %

28.4 %

33.7 %













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,109

1,340

1,151 Equity-based compensation

4,465

4,140

4,696 Impairment charges

1,346

—

— Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 128,997

$ 125,935

$ 135,188 Non-GAAP operating margin

34.7 %

29.7 %

35.2 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended



July 2, 2022

July 3, 2021

April 2, 2022 Net revenue

$ 372,137

$ 424,318

$ 384,282 U.S. GAAP net income

119,034

113,766

116,001 U.S. GAAP net margin

32.0 %

26.8 %

30.2 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,109

1,340

1,151 Equity-based compensation

4,465

4,140

4,696 Impairment charges

1,346

—

— Net income tax (benefit)/expense on non-GAAP items

(865)

(460)

(385) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 6,055

$ 5,020

$ 5,462 Non-GAAP net income

$ 125,089

$ 118,786

$ 121,463 Non-GAAP net margin

33.6 %

28.0 %

31.6 %













U.S. GAAP net income per share:











Basic

2.02

1.83

1.89 Diluted(a)

1.99

1.79

1.86













Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)











Basic

0.10

0.08

0.09 Diluted

0.10

0.08

0.09













Non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic

$ 2.12

$ 1.91

$ 1.98 Diluted(c)

$ 2.09

$ 1.87

$ 1.95













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

58,985

62,023

61,482 Diluted

59,955

63,485

62,435

(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment relating to equity investments, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

