PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation Partner with World Central Kitchen, Save the Children to Provide Relief for Families Impacted by Kentucky Flooding

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo, and its philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, announced partnerships with World Central Kitchen and Save the Children to provide meals, potable water and disaster relief to those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.

PepsiCo (PRNewswire)

Mobilizing quickly with their partners and those within the community, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation will provide nearly 50,000 meals, among other urgently needed items, through a variety of pathways, including:

A $150,000 donation in support of the World Central Kitchen toward efforts to deliver fresh, hot meals to those in need.

10,000 shelf stable Food for Good breakfast meals delivered in partnership with Amazon Disaster Relief to be distributed by Save the Children at emergency shelters in the area.

An additional $150,000 in support of Save the Children's relief efforts that include clean drinking water, hygiene kits, diapers, infant care supplies, and cribs for families.

Donated nearly ninety thousand bottles of water to areas where water access connections have been impacted.

"The current crisis is impacting thousands, leaving many without adequate essential supplies or a safe place to stay, but our partners on-the-ground—World Central Kitchen and Save the Children—have swiftly responded," said Jon Banner, PepsiCo Executive Vice President, Global Communications, and PepsiCo Foundation President. "PepsiCo has a long history in Kentucky and 1,400 of our employees call it home. Our roots are planted deep and we're heartbroken to see so many families, including 27 of our own, displaced by this disaster."

"World Central Kitchen is a team of food first responders who know that a hot meal is so much more than a plate of food—it's hope, it's dignity, it's a sign that someone cares," said Jason Collis, Vice President of Relief, World Central Kitchen. "We're grateful to count on the PepsiCo Foundation, not only for monetary support, but for their eager belief in our mission and willingness to roll up their sleeves and help communities in Kentucky which were devastated by the flooding."

"Save the Children began working in Kentucky communities 90 years ago and remains committed to supporting children impacted by the recent devastating flooding – now and well into the future," said Betsy Zorio, vice president of U.S. Programs for Save the Children. "We are deeply grateful for PepsiCo's support in getting the essential supplies and meals Kentucky kids and families need to begin to recover during this harrowing time."

To help further support relief efforts, the PepsiCo Foundation will also match employee donations to organizations providing critical relief for impacted communities and has activated PEPhelp, an employee-to-employee program to that provides financial assistance to PepsiCo employees affected by natural disasters. PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation also are providing employees with dinner donations, hotel stays, grocery gift cards, and time off for the necessary recovery.

The PepsiCo Foundation also has a longstanding history of community relief efforts and is a member of the American Red Cross' Annual Disaster Giving Program, granting at least $500,000 annually to ensure the Red Cross can pre-position supplies, secure shelters, maintain vehicles, train volunteers and prepare for future disasters.

PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation urges others to offer their support. Donations can be made online in support of flood relief to Save the Children, World Central Kitchen, and the American Red Cross.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About the PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, the PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at https://www.pepsico.com/our-impact/philanthropy/pepsico-foundation.

About World Central Kitchen



Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 100 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. WCK's Resilience Programs strengthen food and nutrition security by training chefs and school cooks; advancing clean cooking practices; and awarding grants to farms, fisheries, and small food businesses while also providing educational and networking opportunities. Learn more at wck.org.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

PepsiCo (PRNewswire)

PepsiCo Food for Good (PRNewswire)

PepsiCo Foundation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Foundation; PepsiCo