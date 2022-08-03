Protiviti Named to the Fast Company List of '100 Best Workplaces for Innovators'

Consulting firm recognized for a proven culture of innovation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named one of the Fast Company 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators. The list recognizes 100 companies from around the world with a proven culture of empowering employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business.

We encourage and empower our people from day one to find innovative approaches to problem solving.

Protiviti supports internal and client-facing innovation through a series of strategic activities and investments, including global innovation sites, firm-wide innovation training and tools, and an internal platform for gathering input and ideas from employees to gain new perspectives on solving business challenges.

"Innovation is one of our four core values as a firm and is embedded in all our global training, communications and service delivery, and we encourage and empower our people from day one to find innovative approaches to problem solving," said Protiviti Executive Vice President, Global Solutions, Cory Gunderson. "We're grateful and excited to be recognized by Fast Company and applaud our people for embracing an innovation mindset, however, we also believe that innovation is a continuous journey and there is always more work to do."

"To date, more than 90 percent of our people have been trained in design thinking and we have more than 400 certified practitioners," said Ashley Cuevas, Protiviti's global innovation leader. "As a result, our people have a truly innovative and collaborative mindset which translates to greater employee engagement and satisfaction as well as providing exceptional solutions for our clients."

Earlier in 2022, Protiviti was recognized by the Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP) for its proprietary Ecosystem Maturity Model and as one of CyberArk's Partners of the Year in the category of Innovation Solution partner. Protiviti has been recognized multiple times as a great place to work, including being named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for eight consecutive years.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

