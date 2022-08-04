Biostage Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Q2 2022 Results

HOLLISTON, Mass., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostage, Inc. (OTCQB: BSTG) ("Biostage" or the "Company"), a cell-therapy biotechnology company with successful "first-in-human" experience in treating esophageal cancer (conducted at the Mayo Clinic and published last August) and FDA approval to commence a clinical trial of the Biostage Esophageal Implant for severe esophageal disease including cancer, today announced that it will release Q2 2022 financial results on August 4, 2022 and host a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss financial results and business updates for the second-quarter 2022.

Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Friday, August 5, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM ET

Participant Dial-In: 877-407-8293 / +1 201-689-8349

Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7KTHPg8g

Call me™:

https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13728504&h=true&info=Company&r=true&B=6

Call me™ is a zero hold-time telephone dial-back service for participants.

Media - Telephone Replay: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415 Access ID: 13732138

About Biostage.

Biostage is a clinical-stage biotech company that uses cell therapy to regenerate organs inside the human body to treat cancer, trauma and birth defects. We have performed the world's first regeneration of an esophagus in a human cancer patient. This surgery was performed at Mayo Clinic and was published in August 2021.

Biostage has 8 issued U.S. patents, 2 orphan-drug designations (which provide 7 years of market exclusivity in addition to any patents), and the possibility of 2 Priority Review Vouchers from the FDA.

Biostage's current goals include raising capital, uplisting from the OTC bulletin board to NASDAQ and beginning its clinical trial for repair of the esophagus in adults.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the capabilities and performance of our products and product candidates; our capital raising plans and expectations, including uplifting to NASDAQ; development expectations and regulatory approval of any of the Company's products, including those utilizing its Biostage Esophageal Implant technology, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency or otherwise, which expectations or approvals may not be achieved or obtained on a timely basis or at all; and success with respect to any collaborations, clinical trials and other development and commercialization efforts of the Company's products, which such success may not be achieved or obtained on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the Company's inability to obtain needed funds in the immediate future; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products; plus other factors described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 or described in the Company's other public filings. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact

Shunfu Hu

Vice President of Business Development

and Operations

774-233-7300

shu@biostage.com

