Local Councilman and Middle School Basketball Coach to Open Popular Sandwich Shop

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, debuted a new location in Bel Air at 18B Bel Air S Parkway on August 4. Capriotti's brings the Bel Air community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Bel Air Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Bel Air community.

The store will be owned and operated by Dan Berlin. Berlin is currently councilman in Port Deposit, a neighboring town, and he coaches a middle school girls basketball team in the area. After spending much of his professional career teaching youth sports and being an environment educator for nine years, Berlin wanted a change in pace. He will co-own the restaurant with his friend and past co-worker, Ashton Counts.

"I grew up eating Capriotti's," says Berlin. "When I was looking into franchising opportunities, Capriotti's seemed like the best fit for me. I already know how good the food is and I'm excited to bring it to a new community."

Bel Air Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Bel Air offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 410-688-1250.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Olivia Quarrier, Fishman PR | oquarrier@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop