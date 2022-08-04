LOWE'S DONATING $500,000 TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE RELIEF IN WAKE OF CATASTROPHIC FLOODING IN EASTERN KENTUCKY

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced that it will donate $500,000 to support disaster relief efforts for associates, customers and communities in direct response to severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. The donation will assist Lowe's disaster relief partners and nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations and others provide emergency shelter and critical relief supplies.

Lowe’s distributed more than 400 buckets of flood cleanup supplies at each store in Paintsville, Pikeville and Hazard, Kentucky on July 31. (PRNewswire)

"Our donation will help non-profits respond to critical needs in communities impacted by severe flooding in Kentucky," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Our stores are committed to providing relief for associates and customers at a time when our neighbors need us more than ever, and we are thankful for their quick response."

Lowe's distributed more than 400 buckets of flood cleanup supplies at each store in Paintsville, Pikeville and Hazard, Kentucky on July 31. Supplies included batteries, sponges, bottled water, trash bags, goggles and hand sanitizer to help with recovery and cleanup. Lowe's will deploy its Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer to the Hazard store to give impacted residents affordable rental options for one-time use equipment such as generators and chainsaws.

Lowe's Command Center has deployed a 26-person emergency response team to the Hazard store to help with recovery efforts over the next two weeks. These specially trained associates are voluntarily leaving their home stores to give associates in eastern Kentucky a chance to focus on their families.

Lowe's is providing additional assistance for its associates, including shower and laundry trailers to help those without power or water, as well as pallets of clothing. The company will also double its match commitment for contributions to the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance in times of crisis. Lowe's will match $2 for every dollar an employee donates.

Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's relief efforts and continued support.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact: Candace Gordon

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Candace.Gordon@lowes.com

Lowe's will deploy its Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer to the Hazard store to give impacted residents affordable rental options for one-time use equipment such as generators and chainsaws. (PRNewswire)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.