RGC to conduct vital responsible marketing and advertising research

Independent research funding from Flutter Entertainment set to support first-of-its-kind baseline research to inform global marketing and advertising standards in gambling for Operators and Regulators.

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is pleased to announce that it has received funding from global sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider Flutter Entertainment to conduct ground breaking research on marketing and advertising in the online gambling industry. This welcome news comes just months after Canada's legalization of single-event sports betting and the launch of Ontario's new regulated online market, which has resulted in a significant influx of iGaming related marketing and advertising across all media channels.

This multi-phase independent research study, led by researchers at RGC's Centre for the Advancement of Best Practices (CABP), will explore the current landscape of marketing and advertising on a global scale and provide policy recommendations that address key operating environments such as Ontario and New Jersey. This multi-phase project will assess evidence from research featuring best-practice potential for responsible marketing and advertising practices as well as insights from regulators and operators that will help identify opportunities for quality improvement. The completion date for this comprehensive research is set for early 2024.

"Through this research, we not only have the ability to affect necessary changes to our marketing and advertising standards here in Ontario, but also the ability to make great impacts to the harm minimization efforts of jurisdictions all around the world," said Shelley White, CEO, RGC. "This comprehensive study truly highlights the culture shift that the industry is currently undergoing, and by leveraging our research partners, we can make greater impacts in protecting players and communities."

With the rise of sports betting and iGaming in a number of jurisdictions, including Ontario, a need has emerged to better understand the impacts that marketing and advertising play in this new gambling landscape, particularly in legal, quasi-legal and grey market environments.



"We saw an opportunity to provide cutting edge thought leadership to the industry. There is a need to better understand the impacts of increased marketing and advertising on all stakeholders," said George Sweny, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Flutter International. "This foundational research will help us all make necessary strides towards bridging the gap between best and better practices in an area of significant importance. Leading progress is one of the key pillars of our global Play Well strategy and we are delighted to be working with the RGC to support this important research."

RGC looks forward to continuing its collaborative work with operators, regulators and all stakeholders to develop research that leads to evidence-informed best practices reflecting the evolving needs of players and the industry. Through these processes, RGC will contribute to building a world class responsible gambling framework in Ontario and influence responsible gambling policies and practices around the globe.

About RGC

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to problem gambling prevention. We are committed to working with all stakeholders, including operators, regulators, players and families, to reduce the risks of gambling and provide information and resources to those who need support. To learn more visit ResponsibleGambling.org .

About Flutter

Flutter Entertainment is a global operator of some of the world's most innovative, diverse and distinctive sports betting and gaming brands. Listed on London's FTSE100, Dublin's Euronext and a constituent of EURO STOXX 50, Flutter has over 18 million customers worldwide and holds licenses in 20+ regulated markets. With a long-standing commitment to safer gambling, a core pillar of Flutter's global sustainability strategy, the Positive Impact Plan, is helping customers to Play Well. Recognising that there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution to promoting safer gambling, Flutter believes there are universal principles it can employ across its global operations, leveraging Flutter's global scale, capability and expertise to provide players with tools, information and support to enable a positive, safe and entertaining experience. Read more about our Play Well strategy here.

