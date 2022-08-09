Jacobs to Drive Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Statewide in Nevada

Plan will deliver more sustainable transportation through equitable EV investments

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) helped the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) develop the state's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan.

The plan, which Jacobs will also help implement, will make NDOT eligible to receive federal funding for projects to enhance Nevada's EV charging infrastructure and networks, transforming the state's alternative fuel landscape.

Jacobs and its analytics subsidiary, StreetLight, used the company's big-data-powered software solutions to find optimal locations for charging infrastructure and will continue to use these EV analytics to support the deployment plan and funding requests. The team is also overlaying demographics to support NDOT's public outreach and stakeholder engagement, promoting equitable distribution of funds, meeting current Justice40 requirements and fulfilling the needs of Nevada and its national network.

"Our goal was to develop a collaborative, informed and flexible plan to help the state of Nevada deliver more sustainable transportation options to its citizens, and we have accomplished this initial phase," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Americas Senior Vice President and General Manager Ron Williams. "Through our market-leading technical expertise and innovative software solutions, we provided NDOT insights to effectively plan and take advantage of historic funding opportunities at a time when sustainable and socially conscious infrastructure solutions are more important than ever."

"Jacobs has embraced the goals and vision that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) had for the development of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan," said NDOT Division Chief of NV2X Planning Kandee Bahr Worley. "In addition to the ability to incorporate StreetLight's technology, which combines data from mobile phones, connected vehicles, IoT sensors, and geospatial databases, Jacobs was able to provide a unique opportunity to identify Nevada's needs. Planning and investment in infrastructure will be addressed using a more modern, informed data analytical approach. As a result of this process, we can build a resilient network as well as plan for future needs and ensure equitable access."

The federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation directed state governments to develop and submit their EV infrastructure deployment plans by August 1, 2022 to be eligible to receive federal funding through the IIJA, and the Jacobs team helped Nevada meet that ambitious deadline.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs