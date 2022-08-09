Lexus Becomes Official Luxury Vehicle of Georgia Tech Athletics

Partnership includes introduction of Lexus Deck and Callaway Club presented by Lexus

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Tech Athletics and Lexus announced a multi-year partnership on Tuesday that makes Lexus the Official Luxury Vehicle of Georgia Tech Athletics.

"We are proud and honored to welcome Lexus as the Official Luxury Vehicle of Georgia Tech Athletics," Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. "Lexus' values include relentless innovation, uninhibited performance and exceptional customer experiences – which is at the heart of our principles too. Therefore, our partnership is a natural fit. I'm looking forward to working together with Lexus to provide exclusive first-class benefits and opportunities to Tech students, alumni and fans, as well as unparalleled support to our student-athletes and coaches."

"Lexus is proud to partner with such a well-known and respected athletics program," said Sam Wintermyer, general manager, Lexus Southern Area. "Georgia Tech fans bring a passion to the stadium like no other, and that same passion is what drives us at Lexus to design and create unforgettable experiences for our customers."

As the Official Luxury Vehicle of Georgia Tech Athletics, Lexus will have a substantial presence at Tech home events and venues. Highlighting Lexus' presence on The Flats, the premium seating area in the south end zone at Bobby Dodd Stadium, previously known as Tech Terrace, will be renamed the Lexus Deck. The new Lexus Deck will feature an elevated Lexus vehicle display visible to fans throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium. Additionally, the Callaway Club at McCamish Pavilion will become the Callaway Club presented by Lexus.

Other features of the partnership will include multiple gameday vehicle displays outside of Bobby Stadium and McCamish Pavilion, as well as additional exclusive benefits for Lexus owners.

"Georgia Tech's partnership with Lexus further demonstrates how inspired ideas, relentless innovation and passion are at the core of the success of both brands, which results in a partnership of unlimited success," said Jean-Paul Dardenne, Legends senior vice president.

Legends, which has managed corporate partnerships and multimedia rights for Georgia Tech athletics since 2021, facilitated the partnership with Lexus.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About Georgia Tech Athletics

With 400-plus student-athletes across 17 varsity sports, Georgia Tech competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a member of NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), while also developing young people who will change the world. Georgia Tech has long been a leader in innovation in college athletics with the NCAA CHAMPS/Life Skills Program (known as the Total Person Program at GT), commitments to athletics scholarships until student-athletes graduate, and the use of virtual reality in recruiting among the many concepts that originated on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets have won five national championships during their illustrious history (four in football – 1917, 1928, 1952, and 1990; one in women's tennis – 2007), appeared in two Final Fours in men's basketball (1990 and 2004) and three College World Series in baseball (1994, 2002 and 2006). Combining world-class education with top-notch athletics, Georgia Tech has produced 86 Academic All-Americans. For more on Georgia Tech athletics, visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide—Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions—offering clients and partners a 360-degree data-and analytics-fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports, collegiate, attractions, entertainment, conventions, and leisure. They are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech's Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

