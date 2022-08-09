Nobelpharma America Presents Findings from Natural History Database of the TSC Alliance on the Characterization of Facial Angiofibroma and the Use of Topical Rapamycin in People with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex in the US at the 30th Annual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Conference

Nobelpharma Will Also Have an Exhibit at the Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobelpharma America, LLC, a pharmaceutical and medical device company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, today announced that data from a scientific poster on a survey of caregivers and individuals with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) will be presented at the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Conference August 11-12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. In addition to the scientific poster, the company will have Nobelpharma exhibit space at the meeting.

Nobelpharma America (PRNewsfoto/Nobelpharma America) (PRNewswire)

"Characterization of facial angiofibroma and understanding its management in the US may help to provide meaningful treatment options and support for this rare disease," said Yoshiki Kida, President and CEO of Nobelpharma America. "We are excited to share this data from the Natural History database with the clinicians who are often on the front lines of caring for people who live with TSC."

Details of Poster Presentation:

Title: Factors Associated with Facial Angiofibroma Related to Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and use of Topical mTOR Inhibitor in the United States: A Retrospective Analysis of the Natural History Database

Presenter: Sreedevi Boggarapu, PhD, CMPP, Director, Scientific Publications at Nobelpharma America, or a Medical Affairs colleague will be onsite during official breaks:

Nobelpharma will also have exhibit space at the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Conference, where the company will display medical information on facial angiofibroma due to TSC. For more information and to register for the 30th Annual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Conference, visit https://www.livderm.org/masters-of-pediatric-dermatology-2022/.

About Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC):

TSC is a rare genetic disease that affects approximately one in 6,000 live births. Nearly one million people worldwide are estimated to have TSC, with approximately 50,000 in the United States. TSC causes non-cancerous tumors, or hamartomas, to form in vital organs including the skin. TSC may also cause facial angiofibromas, which are pink or red bumps usually located on the cheeks, nose, and chin that may cause bleeding, itching, redness, and significant disfiguration without treatment. Many individuals with TSC also present with autism, epilepsy, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

About Nobelpharma America

Nobelpharma America, LLC (NPA) is focused on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices that expand treatment options for people with rare diseases. In 2019, NPA became the first wholly owned global subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., which is based in Tokyo. The company, which is named after Alfred Nobel, remains committed to honoring his innovative and scientific legacy by developing treatments for diseases that often go overlooked because of the small number of individuals affected. For more information visit nobelpharma-us.com .

