Washington Trust Opens Cumberland, RI Branch

CUMBERLAND, R.I., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to officially open its 25th branch location, located at 1900 Mendon Road in Cumberland, RI. Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy III was joined by Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey Mutter, Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce President Liz Catucci, and other distinguished guests to celebrate the occasion.

Washington Trust celebrates their newest branch in Cumberland, RI with a ribbon-cutting event. From left, Director of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, Richard Telesmanick; Northern RI Chamber President Liz Catucci; AVP & Branch Manager Crystal Thompson; Washington Trust Chairman & CEO Ned Handy; Executive VP and Chief Retail Banking Officer Deb Gormley; Vice President and Director of Facilities Larry Orlando; Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey Mutter; and President of A. Autiello Construction Co. (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Northern Rhode Island with the opening of the Cumberland branch," said Handy. "As the nation's oldest community bank, Washington Trust takes pride in our longstanding tradition of providing outstanding service to our customers and to our communities. We look forward to working with individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits in Cumberland and the surrounding communities."

The Cumberland branch offers a full suite of banking and loan products and services to individuals and businesses through in-branch lobby and drive-up banking, as well as digital banking solutions. The Cumberland staff, led by Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager Crystal Thompson, will provide customers with banking solutions and personalized services to help them achieve their financial goals.

During the ribbon-cutting event, Handy presented Richard Telesmanick, Director of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, with a $2,500 contribution to help fund the Pantry's annual food acquisition.

Washington Trust's Cumberland branch will host a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, August 20th from 10am- 12pm. The event, which is open to the public and free-of-charge, will feature free food, giveaways, music and more. Visit washtrust.com/Cumberland for more information.

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

