Ember Announces Spinout of Healthcare Vertical, Ember LifeSciences

New Division Will Expand on Ember's Temperature Control Technology for Use Within the Healthcare Space

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), the global design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, today announced the spinout of its new healthcare vertical, Ember LifeSciences. The new company aims to serve the healthcare industry using Ember's proprietary temperature control technologies to provide secure and sustainable cold chain solutions.

Ember LifeSciences (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, Ember announced its offering of the Ember Cube, the world's first self-refrigerated, cloud-based shipping box, in partnership with Cardinal Health, a leader in healthcare distribution. The invention marked Ember's first foray into the healthcare space and the launch of Ember LifeSciences serves to further expand the brand's mission specifically within the pharmaceutical industry and harness the power of temperature control to change lives.

"The idea to form Ember LifeSciences started several years ago after meeting with leading companies within the healthcare industry, with a goal to unearth ways in which our temperature control technology could be used to help save lives," said Clay Alexander, Founder and CEO of Ember. "The Ember Cube is the first of many healthcare technologies developed by our team, and Ember LifeSciences is the entity where all our inventions in the healthcare space will live. With Ember LifeSciences, the goal is to deploy our technology to disrupt the healthcare distribution industry and improve the way we transport temperature-sensitive medicines and vaccines around the world."

Ember LifeSciences secured an initial investment from Cardinal Health to use towards the development of additional cold chain solutions beyond the Ember Cube. The company currently has two new shipping prototypes under way: an ultra-low temperature shipper and a cryogenic shipper. Both are intended to be used to transport cell and gene therapy products and will also include the same cloud-based temperature reporting, GPS location tracking and return-to-sender technology featured in the Ember Cube.

Ember LifeSciences has also hired healthcare industry veteran Brian Bejarano as President and General Manager to oversee all aspects of the new business, leading its growth and development. Bejarano joins the team after a 27-year tenure at Cardinal Health where he held key roles ranging from strategy to finance, manufacturing, supply chain and operations, including serving as head of operations for Cardinal Health's Specialty Pharmaceuticals division which focuses on cold chain pharmaceuticals such as vaccines, biologics, and cell and gene therapies.

"I'm excited to join Ember LifeSciences and help continue the development and commercialization of the company's technology and IP portfolio within the healthcare industry," said Bejarano. "We plan to use Ember's temperature control and data science technology to reinvent pharmaceutical cold chain shipping."

About Ember

Ember is a global temperature control brand and technology platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink and live. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs, and develops temperature control products that offer people complete customization. The award-winning Ember Travel Mug and Ember Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook.com/ember, Instagram.com/ember and Twitter.com/ember_tech.

About Ember LifeSciences

Ember LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies, one of the fastest growing companies in America known for its ground-breaking temperature control technology, global IP portfolio and design-led brand. With the mission of improving the way people eat, drink and live, Ember CEO and serial inventor Clay Alexander set his sights on healthcare to revolutionize the cold chain to improve the way in which we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world. Ember's historic partnership with Cardinal Health segued the development of the Ember Cube, the world's first self-refrigerated cloud-based shipping box. Ember LifeSciences currently operates as an independent subsidiary exclusively devoted to the healthcare industry. For more information, visit emberlifesciences.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ember