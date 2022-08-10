John Carver Joins Burrell Aviation as CEO

ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Aviation (a subsidiary of The Burrell Group) has announced John Carver as CEO, effective August 15, 2022. Carver, who brings over two decades of experience in logistics and aviation to the company, will oversee the development and expansion activities of Burrell Aviation as it continues to advance aviation-centric infrastructure at strategically located airports across the U.S.

John Carver (PRNewswire)

Most recently, Carver served as Deputy Executive Director – Special Projects at Los Angeles World Airports from 2016 - 2020. His efforts focused on projects utilizing private sector financing as part of a $14 billion LAX capital improvement program to modernize the airport's transportation systems.

Carver also led the Land Optimization and Airport Resiliency Task Forces to ensure that land assets at LAX were utilized to their highest and best use and to protect the airport from disruption of operations due to emergency power loss.

Additionally, Carver served as Executive Director of VICC USA, a 22-member consortium formed to bring leading-edge cargo handling technologies and practices to international gateway airports within North America.

"John's airport experience in both the public administration and private sector brings a broad and thorough perspective to the table, which is certain to be valued by our airport partners and investors," said Dan Burrell, Executive Chairman of Burrell Aviation. Burrell added, "John's ideas and forward thinking will be an asset to our rapidly growing company's leadership."

Carver will lead the company's efforts to expand its market position within the North American airport system. Burrell Aviation's portfolio of airside cargo and logistics position is expected to reach as many as 20 properties by the end of 2022, with each airport representing an opportunity, through privately sourced funding, to create needed infrastructure and accelerate revenue generation for the partner airport and its customers.

Carver will be based in Burrell Aviation's corporate offices in Aspen, CO.

About Burrell Aviation:

Burrell Aviation is a division of The Burrell Group. The Burrell Group was formed in 2007 by Founder and Executive Chairman Daniel C. Burrell and serves as the holding company for a consortium of individual business interests in a variety of sectors, including aviation, medical education and health care technology, financial services, security and life safety systems, commercial and residential real estate, food services, hospitality, and natural resources.

For more information about Burrell Aviation or The Burrell Group, contact Christopher Oldroyd at 970-236-3740 or at coldroyd@theburrellgroup.com, or on the Burrell Aviation website at www.burrellaviation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Burrell Group