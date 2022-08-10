Pinnacle Employee Services Receives Full Registered Trademark Status from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Company Brand Name "Pinnacle Employee Services"

Pinnacle Employee Services Receives Full Registered Trademark Status from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Company Brand Name "Pinnacle Employee Services"

The Gold River, California-based company has filed a federal lawsuit against Pinnacle Holding Company alleging federal trademark infringement and unfair competition



GOLD RIVER, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Employee Services, a full-service human resources (HR) management company, today announced that on April 12, 2022, the company received full registration of its trademark "Pinnacle Employee Services®" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Trademark registration number 90376137 was granted to the company's owner and founder, Michael Allen. The trademark covers the business categories of human resources consultation and payroll preparation (Class 35).

Based in Gold River, CA, Pinnacle Employee Services, Inc. is a leader in the field of payroll, employee benefits, and human resources. Pinnacle Employee Services, Inc. has consistently done business using the 'Pinnacle Employee Services' tradename since September 2013, and the company considers its brand, name, and reputation to be of great value. Additionally, the company is the owner of the lawful trademark 'Pinnacle Employee Services,' as registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Pinnacle Employee Services, Inc. is committed to ensuring that current and potential competitors do not infringe on the company's goodwill or trademark. To that end, the company has filed a federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California against Pinnacle Holding Company, LLC (Case no. 2:22-cv-01367-CKD), alleging claims for federal trademark infringement and unfair competition based on the defendant's use of an identical name in conjunction with the offering of the same services. A copy of the lawsuit complaint may be accessed here: Lawsuit, Civil Cover Sheet.

About Pinnacle Employee Services

Pinnacle Employee Services, based in Gold River, CA, is a full-service human resources management company that offers a comprehensive, intuitive HR Management platform that provides payroll, HR, benefits, and talent acquisition to small and medium-sized businesses in all industries. The company is owned by CEO Michael Allen, who possesses over 21 years of HR management experience and has been operating the business since 2005. For more information on Pinnacle Employee Services, visit https://pinnaclehro.com/.

Contact :

Beth Bryant

bbryant@bbwrites.com

508-786-3013

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinnacle Employee Services, Inc.