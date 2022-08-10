Suparna Basu-Ravis Named Acceleration Partners' Chief People Officer, Global Head of Human Resources

New hire is part of the partnership marketing firm's commitment to building and retaining a diverse, global workforce to fuel business growth.

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners (AP), the leading global partnership marketing agency, announced Suparna Basu-Ravis as its Chief People Officer, Global Head of Human Resources. In the newly created role, she, along with her global HR team, will be responsible for building and optimizing a global talent strategy with a strong focus on strategic workforce planning, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and quality and data-driven practices.

"Our culture at Acceleration Partners is our core strength. With Suparna in the new role of Chief People Officer, Global Head of Human Resources, we are better equipped to serve our diverse talent and ensure that our international workforce is supported not only as employees, but as people," said Matt Wool, CEO of Acceleration Partners. "Suparna has a track record of global experience and strategy execution addressing and resolving complex issues in a manner that is in the best interest of the employee and the business as we grow."

A human resources function that can enable an organization to solve its most pressing challenges is crucial for internationally competitive businesses. Basu-Ravis will design and deliver a future proof talent strategy, lead culture and engagement, enable leadership accountability, and drive change In addition, she will be responsible for delivering inclusive new hire and employee experiences while navigating complex regulatory markets in support of international locations.

"The macroeconomic complexity, geopolitical uncertainty and much needed emphasis on social matters have led to it being loud and clear that we as employers and leaders not only have a responsibility, but an impetus to get the employee lifecycle right. Never has HR been more challenging, different, or new, especially at this pace – and I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Acceleration Partners through it all," said Suparna Basu-Ravis.

Before AP, Basu-Ravis spent 11 years at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) and most recently as Head of Human Resources for Service Delivery and Technology, a global workforce of over 4,000 employees. Prior to BBH, Suparna worked at Moody's, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in various roles. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Pennsylvania State University.

About Acceleration Partners

Founded in 2007, Acceleration Partners is the recognized leader in partnership marketing and a five-time International Performance MarketingAward (IPMA) winner in the "Best Performance Marketing Agency" category. Acceleration Partners manages programs in 40 countries for more than 170 brands including Target, GoToMeeting, Noom, ButcherBox, and Betterment. Acceleration Partners' fully remote global staff of 300+ maintains a singular focus on delivering exceptional outcomes; and delivers deep and data-driven expertise in all key partnership marketing tactics, including affiliate, influencer, content, mass media, and B2B partner marketing. In addition, Acceleration Partners has received awards for its performance and exceptional culture, including "Best Agency" and "Best Team in Performance Marketing ("Performance Marketing Awards"), US Changemakers ("PerformanceIN"), "Best Workplaces" (Inc.), "Best Places to Work" (Glassdoor), and "Most Committed to Work-Life Balance" (Digiday).

Media Contact:

Karen Laverty

+17816970514

karen@emediajunction.com

View original content:

SOURCE Acceleration Partners