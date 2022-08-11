COMMEMORATIVE SEPTEMBER ISSUE FEATURES DEBUT OF REFRESHED LOOK

FOUR COVERS FEATURE CAKE RECIPES FROM CULINARY ICONS INA GARTEN, CARLA HALL, PADMA LAKSHMI AND JACQUES PÉPIN

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the longest continuously published magazines in America, Dotdash Meredith's Better Homes & Gardens celebrates 100 years as the leading authority on home, garden, and lifestyle. This brand milestone will be commemorated in a special September double issue, on newsstands on August 12.

BHG September 2022 Covers (PRNewswire)

Launched in 1922, BHG has continuously evolved over the last century, and this year is no exception with enhancements and new brand initiatives across channels. The September issue marks the debut of a refreshed editorial design and logo, as well as an elevated print product with a larger trim size and upgraded paper. Today, the iconic media brand reaches a monthly audience of over 43 million* with a robust, multi-platform presence across print, digital and social as well as highly successful licensing partnerships and a newly-launched podcast.

BHG's Editor in Chief Stephen Orr said, "Since our very first issue in 1922, BHG has been helping our audience make their homes and lives better. While the brand and the magazine have continued to evolve, we have always remained true to our brand's original mission of 'inspiring better living.' We're honored to have been a part of our audience's lives throughout a century of change, and we look forward to continuing to inform and inspire for another 100 years."

The September issue reflects on the evolution of home and garden trends from the last century and looks ahead to the future with the "BHG 100," a list of the people, ideas, and products moving us forward in the 21st century. To celebrate this milestone, BHG enlisted culinary icons and friends of the brand Ina Garten, Carla Hall, Padma Lakshmi and Jacques Pépin to share their favorite special occasion cake recipes, which are featured on four separate covers of the September issue.

Mélanie Berliet, SVP & Group GM of Home & Design at Dotdash Meredith said, "This year has been an extraordinary one for BHG. With the introduction of our new podcast " The Better Buy ," our incredible June cover with Harry Styles , thriving licensing partnerships with Walmart and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, and the release of a special anniversary edition of the iconic 'New Cook Book' later this year, the brand continues to adapt and meet our audience wherever they are."

To find out more about the September covers, including recipes for all four cakes, visit BHG.com/100Years . The September issue of Better Homes & Gardens hits newsstands on Friday, August 12 and all four covers will be available for purchase on Magazines.com .

*2022 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (05-22/F21) + July 2022 Social Numbers

ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. BHG fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

