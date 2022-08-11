CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2022

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
2Q22 X 2Q21 HIGHLIGHTS
- Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 4%. Excluding ViaCosteira, NovaDutra, RioSP and RodoNorte, the increase was 8% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 243.3% in the period. Excluding South and Central Blocks, the increase was 93% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in the mobility units increased by 138.6% in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 61% in the period.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 25.7%, with a margin of 57.5% (-3.2 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.5%, with a margin of 59.5% (-1.3 p.p.).
- Net Income totaled R$291.3 million, compared to a loss of R$44 million in 2Q21. Same-basis1, Net Income totaled R$171.8 million, compared to a Net Income of R$356.7 million.
- On June 7, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022, whose object is to extend the term of the Renovias concession agreement in 136 days.
- On July 18, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed a Term of Re-ratification to TAM 21/2022, consisting in the term extension of Renovias' concession agreement in 482 days, until October 7, 2023.
- On July 25, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it concluded the sale of its equity interest in Total Airport Services, corresponding to 70% of the share capital of TAS, to AGI-CFI Acquisition Corp.
- On July 28, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022, whose object is to extend the term of the SPVias concession agreement in 368 days, until September 21, 2029.
IFRS
Proforma
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
2Q21
2Q22
Chg %
2Q21
2Q22
Chg %
Net Revenues1
2,327.1
3,088.4
32.7 %
2,453.0
3,271.7
33.4 %
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
1,960.1
2,436.1
24.3 %
2,086.0
2,619.3
25.6 %
Adjusted EBIT3
315.6
1,281.4
306.0 %
378.1
1,392.9
268.4 %
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
13.6 %
41.5 %
27.9 p.p.
15.4 %
42.6 %
27.2 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA5
1,411.7
1,774.8
25.7 %
1,501.3
1,918.5
27.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
60.7 %
57.5 %
-3.2 p.p.
61.2 %
58.6 %
-2.6 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
1,192.1
1,448.9
21.5 %
1,281.6
1,592.6
24.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4
60.8 %
59.5 %
-1.3 p.p.
61.4 %
60.8 %
-0.6 p.p.
Net Income
(44.0)
291.3
n.m.
(44.0)
291.3
n.m.
Net Income on the same basis2
356.7
171.8
-51.8 %
356.7
171.8
-51.8 %
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
2.3
1.8
2.3
1.8
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
4.4
2.1
4.2
2.2
IFRS
Proforma
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
1H21
1H22
Chg %
1H21
1H22
Chg %
Net Revenues1
5,767.0
11,107.0
92.6 %
6,007.1
11,440.3
90.4 %
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
3,798.4
4,822.5
27.0 %
4,038.2
5,155.9
27.7 %
Adjusted EBIT3
2,081.3
7,677.5
268.9 %
2,197.4
7,872.8
258.3 %
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
36.1 %
69.1 %
33.0 p.p.
36.6 %
68.8 %
32.2 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA5
3,916.2
8,687.7
121.8 %
4,084.2
8,945.6
119.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
67.9 %
78.2 %
10.3 p.p.
68.0 %
78.2 %
10.2 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
2,294.1
2,889.2
25.9 %
2,461.9
3,147.1
27.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4
60.4 %
59.9 %
-0.5 p.p.
61.0 %
61.0 %
0.1 p.p.
Net Income
644.9
3,743.7
480.5 %
644.9
3,743.7
480.5 %
Net Income on the same basis2
560.9
82.5
-85.3 %
560.9
82.5
-85.3 %
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
2.3
1.8
2.3
1.8
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
6.1
5.5
5.7
5.4
