Matthew Boersen, CFP® Elected 2023 CFP Board Chair-Elect

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has elected Matthew Boersen, CFP® as its 2023 Board chair-elect.

Boersen is the Managing Partner at Straight Path Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory firm based just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He leads a team of advisors who provide financial planning, investment advisory services and integrated tax advice to individuals. He also heads Straight Path Tax and Accounting Solutions, an accounting and tax practice that also provides small-business consulting services.

"Matt is an outstanding leader who represents the next generation of financial planners," said Board of Directors Chair Kamila Elliott, CFP®. "As one of the youngest directors in the history of CFP Board, Matt is focused on creating an attractive career path for future financial planning professionals."

Boersen, 34, began his career in financial planning early, interning at an independent firm during his sophomore year in college and then getting licensed his senior year of college. In 2011, he founded Straight Path Wealth Management from the home he and his wife had just purchased, converting the business to an RIA in 2013. In 2014, he started an accounting and tax practice, further expanding his business. Today, his firm has a team of 11 based outside of Grand Rapids.

Boersen joined CFP Board as a Board Director in 2020 and currently serves as a Chair of the Finance and Investments Committee as well as a member of the CEO Oversight and Compensation Committee. He was recognized by InvestmentNews as a member of the 2020 class of 40 Under 40.

"I am incredibly honored to be elected 2023 Board chair-elect by my colleagues on the Board of Directors," said Boersen. "There has never been a better or more exciting time to be in this profession, and I'm excited to work with my fellow Board members and the staff at CFP Board to expand access to competent and ethical financial planners by increasing the number and diversity of CFP® professionals."

Over the years, Boersen has served on several nonprofit boards, including that of a private school. He currently serves on the Board of Directors and is Treasurer for Christian Mission Aid, an NGO that provides health care, community development services and ministry training in Kenya and South Sudan.

Boersen earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Grand Valley State University. He earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2014 and holds the CFA designation as well. Active in pro bono financial planning through his church, Boersen, lives in Jenison, Michigan, with his wife and three children.

The Board of Directors elected Boersen as chair-elect at its July 2022 meeting. Current chair-elect Daniel Moisand, CFP® will serve as chair of the Board of Directors in 2023, and Boersen will become chair of the Board in 2024.

