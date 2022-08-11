Nitches' "Peace on Marz" NFT Project and Website with Influencer John Lewis Nears Completion

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and legacy collections, today announced it will soon unveil an industry-changing NFT (non-fungible token) project and website for its "Peace on Marz" campaign developed with "BadAss Vegan" influencer John Lewis. Nitches' Creative director Anthony Piper used his expertise as a comic book artist to hand draw the NFT Marz Variant characters, which were recently delivered to Nitches' web development team.

"Anthony has painstakingly created some unique NFT characters that rival his previous work at Marvel Entertainment and with Lionsgate. They are truly works of art that will disrupt the NFT market," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "We also plan to rock the NFT community with a special gift to promote the 'Peace on Marz' campaign later this month."

Piper and Lewis collaborated to create an inclusive story that brings Martians and humans together in peace and harmony. The one-of-a-kind story will be shared on the "Peace on Marz" website, which launches later this month. The story focuses on four different Martians with their own unique traits and styles that will translate well into NFTs.

The "Peace on Marz" campaign will also include other special promotions, exclusive merchandising and productive partnerships that will be announced at a later date.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

