Pampa Energía announces second quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2022.
Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.
Main results from the quarter[1]
34% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$462 million[2] in the second quarter 2022 ('Q2 22'), explained by higher volumes and prices for gas, petrochemical products, legacy and Energía Plus energy, partially offset by the end of Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST') and Piquirenda Thermal Power Plant ('CTP').
Excellent operating performance, led by 38% year-on-year growth in gas production under Plan Gas.Ar, followed by increases in reforming products and thermal generation.
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q2 22
Q2 21
Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
4,477
3,808
+18 %
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
22.1
35.0
-37 %
Hydrocarbon
Production (k boe/day)
64.6
47.7
+35 %
Gas over total production
92 %
90 %
+2 %
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
4.4
3.9
+14 %
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
72.6
57.7
+26 %
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
91
76
+19 %
Average price (US$/ton)
1,739
1,285
+35 %
6% year-on-year rise in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$253 million in Q2 22, explained by increases of 39% in oil and gas, 19% in petrochemicals and 22% in holding and others, offset by an 18% decrease in power generation.
Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$66 million, 39% lower than the second quarter 2021 ('Q2 21'), mainly due to losses from holding financial securities and Property, Plant and Equipment ('PPE') impairment in the oil and gas segment, offset by a lower income tax charge and the better operating margin.
Net debt grew to US$902 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.3x.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 6.30.2022
As of 12.31.2021
AR$
US$ FX 125.23
AR$
US$ FX 102.72
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
213,941
1,708
170,390
1,659
Intangible assets
5,732
46
3,956
39
Right-of-use assets
1,070
9
1,231
12
Deferred tax asset
26,073
208
8,675
84
Investments in joint ventures and associates
109,591
875
79,500
774
Financial assets at amortized cost
12,585
100
10,821
105
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
3,654
29
2,998
29
Other assets
69
1
61
1
Trade and other receivables
3,284
26
3,379
33
Total non-current assets
375,999
3,002
281,011
2,736
Inventories
21,590
172
15,888
155
Financial assets at amortized cost
1,276
10
537
5
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
56,428
451
47,026
458
Derivative financial instruments
172
1
16
0
Trade and other receivables
59,654
476
40,892
398
Cash and cash equivalents
13,172
105
11,283
110
Total current assets
152,292
1,216
115,642
1,126
Assets classified as held for sale
1,544
12
-
-
Total assets
529,835
4,231
396,653
3,861
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
250,953
2,004
183,431
1,786
Non-controlling interest
968
8
609
6
Total equity
251,921
2,012
184,040
1,792
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures
424
3
386
4
Provisions
17,758
142
14,444
141
Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities
26,405
211
19,287
188
Defined benefit plans
3,210
26
2,419
24
Borrowings
175,046
1,398
139,630
1,359
Other payables
1,894
15
1,340
13
Total non-current liabilities
224,737
1,795
177,506
1,728
Provisions
594
5
560
5
Income tax liabilities
10,256
82
2,098
20
Taxes payables
4,499
36
2,314
23
Defined benefit plans
403
3
515
5
Salaries and social security payable
2,411
19
2,876
28
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
18
0
Borrowings
8,746
70
8,165
79
Trade and other payables
26,268
210
18,561
181
Total current liabilities
53,177
425
35,107
342
Total liabilities
277,914
2,219
212,613
2,070
Total liabilities and equity
529,835
4,231
396,653
3,861
Consolidated income statement
(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2022 and 2021, in millions)
First half
Second quarter
Figures in million
2022
2021
2022
2021
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
99,523
874
61,211
667
55,512
462
32,576
346
Cost of sales
(61,259)
(543)
(35,343)
(386)
(34,872)
(295)
(18,990)
(201)
Gross profit
38,264
331
25,868
281
20,640
167
13,586
145
Selling expenses
(3,358)
(30)
(1,083)
(12)
(1,438)
(11)
(541)
(5)
Administrative expenses
(7,326)
(63)
(4,043)
(44)
(3,797)
(31)
(2,027)
(21)
Exploration expenses
(15)
-
(44)
-
(7)
-
(37)
-
Other operating income
4,357
36
4,846
50
3,057
25
3,870
39
Other operating expenses
(2,632)
(23)
(3,831)
(42)
(964)
(8)
(781)
(9)
Impairment of financial assets
(519)
(4)
(196)
(2)
(392)
(3)
(93)
(1)
Impairment of PPE, int. assets & inventories
(4,384)
(35)
(172)
(2)
(4,375)
(35)
(172)
(2)
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
6,861
57
3,101
34
4,179
32
875
8
Operating income
31,248
269
24,446
263
16,903
136
14,680
154
Financial income
450
5
337
3
204
2
172
1
Financial costs
(8,794)
(78)
(7,841)
(86)
(4,599)
(39)
(3,855)
(41)
Other financial results
(4,170)
(35)
2,931
29
(3,881)
(33)
4,992
53
Financial results, net
(12,514)
(108)
(4,573)
(54)
(8,276)
(70)
1,309
13
Profit before tax
18,734
161
19,873
209
8,627
66
15,989
167
Income tax
(29)
6
(6,106)
(64)
(376)
1
(5,391)
(56)
Net income for continuing operations
18,705
167
13,767
145
8,251
67
10,598
111
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
(7,129)
(75)
-
-
(7,654)
(80)
Net income (loss) for the period
18,705
167
6,638
70
8,251
67
2,944
31
Attributable to the owners of the Company
18,469
165
9,773
103
8,165
66
6,621
70
Continuing operations
18,469
165
13,499
142
8,165
66
10,349
108
Discontinued operations
-
(0)
(3,726)
(39)
-
-
(3,728)
(38)
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
236
2
(3,135)
(33)
86
1
(3,677)
(39)
Net income (loss) per share to shareholders
13.37
0.12
6.84
0.07
5.91
0.05
4.68
0.05
From continuing operations
13.37
0.12
9.45
0.10
5.91
0.05
7.32
0.08
From discontinued operations
-
(0.0001)
(2.61)
(0.03)
-
-
(2.64)
(0.03)
Net income (loss) per ADR to shareholders
334.34
2.99
171.10
1.80
147.85
1.20
117.09
1.24
From continuing operations
334.34
2.99
236.33
2.49
147.85
1.20
183.02
1.92
From discontinued operations
-
(0.003)
(65.23)
(0.69)
-
-
(65.93)
(0.67)
Average outstanding common shares1
1,381
1,428
1,381
1,414
Outstanding shares by the end of period1
1,380
1,395
1,380
1,395
[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$98 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
