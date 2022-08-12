DOLLARAMA TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will issue its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023, covering the period from May 2, 2022 to July 31, 2022, on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nt5hrf8z

Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484 Participants will need to provide the operator with the Service Confirmation Number: 4847274

Webcast replay will be available until September 8, 2023 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,431 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com . Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 358 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

