InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorized Car Jack (FMB-130)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to find a way to help lift a car with the assistance of a motorized system," said the inventor from Exeter, Calif. "I thought of this idea to make it easier for individuals to lift a car with minimal manual labor involved."

He invented EASY JACK, patent-pending, to provide a quick and safe means of lifting a flat tire off the ground for replacement with the spare. This device would not require motorists to use a traditional jack and help save time, effort, and an individuals clothes from becoming dirty. It can help simplify the tire changing procedure and provide an added measure of safety for an individual changing a tire. Additionally, this permanent installation would ensure the motorist is never caught with a misplaced jack.

