StubHub's 2022 College Football Preview: Ohio State is the #1 in Demand Team of the Season; Early Season Showdown Between Alabama and Texas is Most in Demand Game

Demand for 2022 games outpaces ticket sales ahead of the 2019 season by more than 10%

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With fans counting down the days to the start of the 2022 college football season, StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, analyzed ticket trends to unveil the most in demand teams, conferences, matchups and more. Ohio State takes the lead as the hottest-selling team and also claims the biggest jump in demand since 2021. Largely driven by huge demand for the season's best-selling game between Alabama and Texas, the SEC dominates as the most in demand conference, while the Big 12 sees the biggest increase in sales since last year.

Key highlights include:

Ohio State is StubHub's most in demand team for the first time , dethroning Alabama , last year's top team

Texas Longhorns boast the second-highest sales jump , hot off a stellar recruiting streak

Alabama at Texas is the season's hottest game , based on total sales

The SEC and Big Ten lead demand, commanding over 66% of all college football sales

"College football demand is as strong as ever, ahead of what's sure to be an electric season – ticket demand on StubHub is already outpacing what we saw ahead of the 2019 season by more than 10 percent," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Texas are some of the notable schools topping our most in demand lists and driving considerable sales for the best-selling games of the season."

StubHub's Top In Demand College Football Teams of 2022

StubHub's Top In Demand College Football Games of 2022

Rankings based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 12 for the 2022 season.

StubHub's Top In Demand College Football Conferences of 2022

Ranking based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of August 12 for games within each conference, for the 2022 season. Number indicates the percentage of total college football sales.

With more than 100 NCAA integrations and partnerships, StubHub is the most trusted source for tickets to 2022 college football games. Fans can visit StubHub.com to buy and sell guaranteed tickets now.

About StubHub

StubHub, with our international platform viagogo provide the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world.

