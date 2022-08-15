Aquila Integrated Technologies (AIT) Receives Award on GSA's $50B 8(a) GWAC Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS III)

Joint Venture between Advanced Computer Learning Company (ACLC) and OneWeb Technologies awarded opportunity to provide services on GSA contract

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila Integrated Technologies (AIT), a Joint Venture between Advanced Computer Learning Company (ACLC), LLC and OneWeb Technologies Inc., is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resources for Services (STARS) III Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle. The 8(a) STARS III GWAC has a $50 billion ceiling spanning over 8 years and offers government users flexible access to customized IT solutions and emerging technologies from a diverse pool of industry partners.

AIT logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be awardees on this important contract vehicle," stated Bradd Chi, Founder and Owner of ACLC. "We look forward to working with our Joint Venture partner, OneWeb Technologies, to offer unique IT solutions to a host of current and future government clients."

The 8(a) STARS GWACs are known government-wide as best-in-class, easy-to-use, streamlined procurement solutions to purchase IT services from 8(a) prime contractors. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Civilian agencies throughout the government will benefit from obtaining their services from preapproved and vetted STARS prime contractors.

"This win catapults AIT's growth and enables us to deliver unique and advanced IT solutions and services to more customers while growing our Joint Venture partner, ACLC," said Ian Canning, Vice President, AIT and COO, OneWeb Technologies. "This contract now allows us the opportunity to provide our reliable, innovative, secure and cost-effective satellite communications solutions to government and enterprise customers within the GSA."

For more information on GSA 8(a) STARS III, visit the U.S. GSA website at: HTTP://WWW.GSA.GOV/STARS3

About AIT

Aquila Integrated Technologies (AIT) is a Joint Venture between Advanced Computer Learning Company (ACLC), LLC and OneWeb Technologies Inc., and a highly capable awardee on the General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resources for Services (STARS) III Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle. AIT's partner companies have strong individual and combined capabilities all task areas within the scope of the 8(a) STARS III contract.

For more information on Aquila Integrated Technologies, please visit www.AquilaITsvcs.net or email: stars3@AquilaITsvcs.net.

About Advanced Computer Learning Company (ACLC)

ACLC's mission is to create long-term partnerships with our Department of Defense (DoD) and Federal customers. Since 2003, we have grown our core competencies in Training and Education (T&E), Mission Support, and Technology Integration. ACLC builds partnerships within our core competencies as a trusted and responsive Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). ACLC is an experienced, mature, and stable company with the infrastructure in place to support large efforts.

About OneWeb Technologies

OneWeb Technologies is a global provider of high-speed, low latency, secure, multi-orbit, satellite network solutions to commercial and government customers. Formerly TrustComm, OneWeb Technologies is the U.S. Proxy entity of OneWeb, focused on designing secure end-to-end commercial satcom solutions for the Five Eyes (FVEY) nations and other governmental organizations. As OneWeb's proxy organization, it has access to the company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and takes a consultative and adaptable approach toward providing reliable, innovative, secure and cost-effective satellite communications solutions to its customers. Learn more at www.onewebtechnologies.net.

