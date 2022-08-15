BLOOMINGDALE'S UNVEILS A CELEBRATION LIKE NO OTHER FOR ITS 150TH ANNIVERSARY

The iconic retailer will kick-off its biggest anniversary campaign during New York Fashion Week teaming with Harper's BAZAAR to host their annual ICONS fête and announces special celebrations across the country with top designers, exclusive merchandise, immersive events and much more this September

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announced today its line-up of star-studded events, world-class designer collaborations, immersive in-store events and new social and digital activations that will be part of the leading retailer's 150th anniversary celebration beginning this September.

"Bloomingdale's has pioneered the modern retail experience for one hundred and fifty years," stated Tony Spring, Chairman and CEO, Bloomingdale's. "We are a company with a rich heritage and this September, we have so much to celebrate as we look ahead to the future. As we commemorate this milestone, we want to make everyone part of the celebration. Bloomingdale's will share this occasion with the customers, colleagues, partners and communities who have made us who we are and who are coming with us on the journey into Bloomingdale's next era."

A COLLECTION LIKE NO OTHER

On September 8th, Bloomingdale's will launch its 150th Anniversary Collection of exclusive merchandise. The company's biggest and most impressive collection of limited-edition designer collaborations to-date includes over 300 exclusive products and styles developed in partnership with top brands and designers, including special luxury selections, across women's and men's fashion, accessories, beauty, home, fine jewelry and more.

"As a multi-category luxury retailer, we are proud to be able to feature the most coveted selection of brands and products across every single department," said Denise Magid, Executive Vice President and General Merchandising Manager, Bloomingdale's. "Having such an impressive group of the most in-demand designers and labels partner with us to create exclusive, limited-edition designs to commemorate our 150th anniversary is truly an honor, and we could not be more excited about the collection they've created."

Some of the brands who have created exclusive designs for Bloomingdale's 150th include Gucci, Balenciaga, Prada, Valentino, David Yurman, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Byredo, and many more. This exclusive collection will launch in Bloomingdale's locations across the country and online at Bloomingdales.com beginning on September 8th, with new items debuting regularly through the holiday season.

A VIRTUAL SHOP LIKE NO OTHER

Throughout its 150 years, Bloomingdale's has been a destination that has always innovated the shopping experience. To carry on that tradition as the brand marks its milestone anniversary, Bloomingdale's will launch an immersive virtual store with Emperia, a pioneer in ecommerce's technology frontier. Debuting September 8th, the futuristic virtual space will allow visitors to discover exclusive products, play games and unlock a surprise and delight room.

LIMITED-EDITION BIG BROWN BAGS

Bloomingdale's world-famous Big Brown Bag created a sensation when it first hit stores in 1973—and remains one of the most iconic—and recognizable—bags of all time. Originally designed by legendary graphic designer Massimo Vignelli, the presciently sustainable shopper gets a special anniversary update with five designer-inspired styles, available at all stores for a limited time beginning September 8th.

A CELEBRATION LIKE NO OTHER

The celebration continues on September 9th, when Bloomingdale's and Harper's BAZAAR come together for an unforgettable night celebrating both the iconic retailer's 150th anniversary and BAZAAR's global ICONS portfolio. For the first time, BAZAAR's annual ICONS event will be hosted at Bloomingdale's revered 59th Street flagship location. The fun and festive NYFW cocktail party draws inspiration from iconic New York City nostalgia and will bring together the biggest names influencing style and culture today. The evening will also feature a surprise performance by one of today's most popular new talents.

"This year, as we honor the next generation of BAZAAR ICONS, we couldn't ask for a better partner than Bloomingdale's to help us celebrate," said Samira Nasr, Editor in Chief, Harper's BAZAAR. "We cannot wait to toast Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary and this visionary group of young people who are redefining what it means to be an ICON today in one of NYC's most iconic locations."

A CELEBRATION FOR EVERYONE

That same night, Bloomingdale's and Harper's BAZAAR take the celebration on the road with mini versions of the event at Bloomingdale's across the US, including top markets Florida, Massachusetts, and California. These inaugural events will kick-off an exciting and exclusive line-up of special experiences for customers that will roll-out at Bloomingdale's locations across the country, as well as on Bloomingdales.com, and continue through the 2022 holiday season.

A GENERATION OF SHOPPERS LIKE NO OTHER

On Saturday, September 10th, all Bloomingdale's stores will host an Anniversary Bash. These events will take inspiration from "Saturday's Generation" – a term endearingly attributed to Bloomingdale's clientele in the 1970s – with storewide interactive experiences. Customers will be invited to partake in the festivities with in-store events, special shopping activations, entertainment and more.

"Bloomingdale's has always been at the forefront of innovative marketing," explained Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale's. "For this significant milestone, it was important for us to commemorate the innovation, creativity and company philosophies that have defined our last hundred and fifty years, while also continuing to look ahead at what's next. Saturday's Generation is such a unique part of our history, and in honor of our anniversary we've reimagined this trend of yesteryear in a way that is new, fresh, surprising and – most importantly – ideally suited to today's modern consumer."

Saturday's Generation events will take place on Saturday, September 10th from 1-5pm local time.

THE MAKEUP DATE x 150TH

Bloomingdale's will bring a special 150th anniversary beauty experience to life, in all stores, with a New York-inspired beauty festival. On Saturday, September 17th, customers can enjoy a curated beauty experience at counter events and offerings. Select stores will also host a Beauty Trend Show like no other on September 17th. Top beauty customers will receive special perks and gifts from featured brands, have the chance to participate in brand partner trend discussions, enjoy complimentary treats and more.

Additionally, Bloomingdale's will kick-off The Makeup Date events via Bloomingdale's On Screen on Wednesday, September 14th. This virtual event will feature fashion director finds and a trend conversation with top beauty experts.

DESIGNER POP-UPS & INSTALLATIONS

Throughout the fall season, select Bloomingdale's stores will host special experiences as part of the 150th Anniversary celebration in collaboration with a line-up of the hottest leading design partners and brands. Immersive pop-up shops, trunk shows and original, shoppable installations will be activated with brands ranging from La Prairie, Ralph Lauren, and Louis Vuitton to Bernardaud, Devialet and many more.

Additional 150th anniversary campaign celebrations and special programming will be activated through the holiday season. More information will be announced this fall and details can be found online at www.bloomingdales.com.

