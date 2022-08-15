Crave Brothers named the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker

WATERLOO, Wis., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is proud to announce that their Chocolate Mascarpone was named the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker. This is the first time the company has received this prestigious award.

The award was announced during the annual Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest and Auction on August 11, hosted by Wisconsin State Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. This year, over 300 locally produced dairy products were entered and Crave's Chocolate Mascarpone was selected as the Grand Champion from the top 40 first place winners from each product class.

"Our Chocolate Mascarpone has become a favorite with customers, and we're delighted to add this coveted recognition to our growing list of awards for our newest product," said Crave Brothers' founder George Crave. "It's especially rewarding to be recognized as we celebrate our 20-year anniversary!"

In addition to its Chocolate Mascarpone placing first in the flavored soft cheese category, Crave Brothers had a strong showing in other cheese classes including:

Mozzarella Medallions – 2 rd place in the open class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese

Mascarpone – 3 nd place in the open class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese

Marinated Fresh Mozzarella – 3rd place in the Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family, celebrating 20 years in the cheesemaking business in 2022, farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses.

