Lytix Biopharma - Invitation to Capital Markets Day in Oslo, June 1, 2022

Intratumoral treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) - first-in-class cancer therapy

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMD is a live event, open for physical attendance at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway, as well as a live webcast. It starts at 14.00 CET, and is expected to last approximately two hours, including Q&A.

Speakers will be:

Øystein Rekdal, CEO of Lytix

Ted White , CEO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gary Goldenberg , CMO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurelien Marabelle, visiting professor at Stanford University



Registration, for physical or virtual attendance, before May 31, 2022, at 14.00 CET:

https://www.lytixbiopharma.com/news/events/register-for-event.html

***



Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed dermatology therapeutics company, headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. In August 2020, Lytix Biopharma announced that it entered into a license agreement with Verrica to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for all malignant and pre-malignant dermatological indications (skin cancer). Verrica intends to focus initially on basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma as the lead indications for development for LTX-315. The American Cancer Society has estimated that about 5.4 million basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinomas (SCC) are diagnosed in the US annually. With about 80% of these skin cancers being BCC there is a significant potential for new treatment options.



***

Ted White, CEO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has served as Verrica Pharmaceuticals' President and CEO since 2017, and as a member of Verrica's Board of Directors since May 2018. Previously, he was President and General Manager at Almirall, a global pharmaceutical company, and the parent company of Aqua Pharmaceuticals, based in Spain, with a focus on Medical Dermatology. Prior to his time at Aqua Pharmaceuticals, Mr. White was at Novartis, where he served in a number of roles, including as Managing Director. He holds a MBA from St. Joseph's University and a BA in General Arts from Villanova University.

Gary Goldenberg, CMO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has served as CMO of Verrica since 2020. He was a member of Verrica's Board of Directors from 2018 to 2020. He is a Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist at Goldenberg Dermatology PC, which he cofounded in April 2017. Dr. Goldenberg has also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City since 2009, and was an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine from 2007 to 2009. He holds a MD from the Temple University School of Medicine and a BA in Biology from La Salle University. He completed his residency in Dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and his Dermatopathology Fellowship at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.



Prof. Aurélien Marabelle, visiting professor at Stanford University is a physician-scientist with expertise in oncology (MD) and immunology (PhD). His clinical practice is dedicated to early phase clinical trials of cancer immunotherapies within the Drug Development Department (DITEP) of Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in France. He leads a translational research laboratory (LRTI) within the INSERM unit of Prof Laurence Zitvogel with a focus on mechanisms of action of immune targeted therapies. He is also the director of the Clinical Investigation Center BIOTHERIS dedicated to intratumoral immunotherapies (INSERM CIC1428). He is a full professor of Clinical Immunology at the University of Paris Saclay.



Øystein Rekdal, CEO of Lytix Biopharma is co-founder of Lytix Biopharma and has extensive research background within tumor immunology, oncolytic peptides and their abilities to induce potent tumor specific immune responses. Dr. Rekdal's postdoctoral forms the basis of Lytix' oncolytic molecule platform. Dr. Rekdal has initiated the collaboration with several distinguished researchers and institutions to further explore the unique ability of oncolytic molecules to reprogram non-inflamed or suppressive tumor microenvironment in experimental models and in cancer patients.

