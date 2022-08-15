New Research Supporting Prunes as Food-Based Intervention for Bone Health Explained

Novel study on long-term prune consumption finds promising prune benefits for bone health in postmenopausal women.

YUBA CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prunes' beneficial impact on bone health has become apparent in recent years through multiple research studies. Now, in a newly published study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers have found that eating 5-6 prunes a day over twelve months preserved bone hip mineral density and reduced hip fracture risk in postmenopausal women.

Bone loss is prevalent among postmenopausal women and with bone loss, comes an increased risk of fractures.1 Protecting against these two negative outcomes is critical to preserve quality of life for this population. Researchers identified consuming 5-6 prunes each day as an effective food-based intervention to do just that. This is the most robust study to date surrounding the positive impact of prunes on bone health in postmenopausal women.

"What's exciting is that this study confirms our previous study findings2 at San Diego State University. These new results confirm what we demonstrated in 20162 that eating 5-6 prunes a day is an achievable and effective target to improve bone health for postmenopausal women," says Shirin Hooshmand, PhD, RD, Professor of Nutrition at San Diego State University and Sunsweet Growers partner who studies bone health but is not associated with this specific research.

A variety of nutrients can be found in prunes that work synergistically to protect the bone such as fiber, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, boron, copper, and polyphenols.3, 4

"Prunes are such a great snack on their own, and there are so many other ways to get 5-6 per day in delicious ways," says registered dietitian and Sunsweet Growers partner, Erin Palinski-Wade.

Here are 6 ways Palinski-Wade loves to recommend enjoying prunes:

