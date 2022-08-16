Gemmy Industries Introduces Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion' Halloween Collection at Lowe's

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform your home into Disney's The Haunted Mansion with Gemmy's collection of indoor and outdoor Halloween decor. Come along as we take a tour of the Lowe's-exclusive collection filled with ghosts, ghouls, and happy haunts for goblins of all ages.
Set the scene with a 6-ft Airblown® Inflatable Doom Buggy carrying the Hitchhiking Ghosts Gus, Ezra, and Phineas. These weary travelers sit in a black buggy emblazoned with The Haunted Mansion logo. Like all Airblown Inflatables, the Doom Buggy with Hitchhiking Ghosts lights up for nighttime visibility, self-inflates in seconds, and makes decorating a breeze.
Add to the eerie atmosphere with LightShow® Projection™ Plus Ghoulish Greetings™ + Fire & Ice™. This LED spotlight combines two technologies that project an image of The Haunted Mansion logo surrounded by flickering, purple flames. Instantly create up to a 12-ft decorative accent on indoor or outdoor surfaces, such as walls, doors, garage doors, and fences. This LightShow® Projection™ Plus spotlight comes with a convertible tripod/stake for in-ground or tabletop setup.
The Haunted Mansion logo is also available as a musical wall plaque! Finished in black with ornate details, a horned beast commands the top of this eye-catching accent that lights up blue and plays "Grim Grinning Ghosts" with sound or motion activation. At 12-in tall, it makes a ghostly surprise for unsuspecting guests.
For a supernatural effect, The Haunted Mansion collection includes two animated Madam Leota accents for a spine-tingling thrill. Madam Leota turns her head and speaks to souls from the beyond in this 14-in crystal ball. Her blue hair and skin complete the unnatural experience.
Consumers can keep the séance going with the Madame Leota Tombstone. This 2.4-ft animated resin tombstone features realistic details and a carved, animated Madame Leota, speaking with amazing synchronization technology. As she speaks in true character voice, her eyes flash blue for a creepy spectacle.
The Haunted Mansion collection (MSRP $29.98 – $139.00) is available now at select Lowe's stores and on Lowes.com beginning on 8/29.
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.
