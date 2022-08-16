IGT Leads Future of Lottery Retail in Portugal via 7,200 Retailer Vue Terminal Contract

Company's new camera-based lottery terminal will be deployed with Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed an agreement with Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa ("SCML") to debut IGT's innovative Retailer Vue™ lottery terminal in Portugal, following a competitive procurement. The delivery of up to 7,200 camera-based terminals is expected to be completed in 2023.

IGT's Retailer Vue lottery terminal has a built-in 13.3 megapixel camera that can read playslips, winning tickets, identification cards and mobile devices, freeing up retail counter space by eliminating the need for additional hardware and cables. Modernizing the retail lottery space, the Retailer Vue reduces the barrier between a player and clerk with an open design allowing for player and retailer interaction and enabling transparent, contactless transactions.

"In today's ever-evolving lottery landscape, it is important that IGT provides SCML with high-performing solutions to meet present and future market needs," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "IGT's Retailer Vue combines convenience and transparency with key features designed to increase productivity and modernize the lottery retail experience for SCML. We look forward to our continued partnership with SCML and the world debut of our new terminal which will benefit the Lottery, its retailers and players while driving maximum sales growth and contributions toward good causes."

IGT's Retailer Vue terminal is compatible with in-store advertising displays allowing the Lottery to promote its products and jackpots at the point of sale. Additionally, retailers will benefit from the Retailer Vue's intuitive touchscreen interface and its ability to complete fast and efficient sales transactions. The Retailer Vue also enables players to interact directly with the terminal and with its ability to read printed and digital barcodes, which enhances player confidence and transparency with each sale.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT has more than 475,000 point-of-sale terminals in customer jurisdictions worldwide. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

