Incendium Consulting, Part of The Instant Group, Acquires Capstan Advisors to Scale Workplace and Strategy Practice; Continue U.S. Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace and strategy consultancy Incendium Consulting, part of the global workspace innovation firm The Instant Group, has acquired Capstan Advisors. As the shift to hybrid work environments has challenged businesses cross-functionally, Fortune 1000 companies look to Incendium and Instant for smarter working strategies. This alliance strengthens Incendium's global reach and accelerates its U.S. growth strategy to help enterprise corporations with organizational and functional strategy.

The acquisition of Capstan Advisors strengthens Incendium Consulting's global reach, accelerates U.S. growth strategy.

"Leaders need flexibility and smarter working practices to address ever-changing workplace dynamics, particularly in this pivotal moment of change," said Mike Perkis, Global Head of Incendium Consulting. "As part of the world's largest global flexible marketplace, we work with business and corporate real estate leaders to challenge traditional approaches to real estate and evolve workplace models that deliver smart work solutions. Capstan Advisors will ignite Incendium's U.S. expansion plans for our real estate advisory services practice. Their experience and strength in corporate real estate consulting, procurement and strategy brings depth of capability and additional blue-chip clients to the group."

Headquartered in the U.S., Capstan Advisors is a leading provider of organizational design, outsourcing process management, contract negotiation, and transition support for the full spectrum of corporate real estate services for global Fortune 1000 companies. Like Incendium, they work with some of the largest firms in pharmaceutical, technology, manufacturing, financial services and telecom/media services.

"Corporate real estate executives face tremendous challenges today, with the changing nature of work and renewed pressure to reduce costs," added Paul Garity, one of Capstan's partners. "Incendium expands both our global reach and the services we can offer to our clients, from our core business of operating model and procurement to Incendium's other advisory areas such as sustainability, executive recruiting and workplace strategy advisory services."

Garity and his partners, Sherri Parman, John Davis, and Kent Wiegel are all seasoned corporate real estate executives with hands-on experience managing corporate real estate as both corporate real estate executives and service providers. Since inception, Capstan has completed advisory assignments for over 100 corporations with real estate portfolios in the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

