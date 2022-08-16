iQuanti Named to Inc.5000 List for the Eighth time

The analytics-led digital marketing company has once again made it to the list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., August 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that iQuanti is on the 2022 Inc.5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, for the eighth time. The list represents the most successful companies in the American economy's most dynamic segment - independent small businesses.

This is a testament to the trust our clients' repose on us and to iQuantians who deliver value to our clients - CEO

"iQuanti's achievement of being on the list of fastest-growing companies eight times is a testament to the trust our clients' repose on us, and to iQuantians who have relentlessly focused on delivering value to our clients," shared Viswanatha Sastry Rachakonda, CEO.

Founded in 2008, iQuanti helps firms drive stronger performance in digital marketing through deep data analytics. Its offerings include managing digital acquisition programs like SEO, Paid Search and Social, strategic consulting, and digital analytics. iQuanti is also unique in that it has built proprietary products and frameworks to help optimize digital marketing for global brands. Over the years, iQuanti has found success through its focus on developing innovative, industry-leading digital programs and solutions for niche verticals like banking and financial services and ecommerce.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Inc's editor-in- chief Scott Omelianuk . "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About iQuanti

iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge.

iQuanti has 500+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore. The company was also previously recognized in the inaugural 'AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies' and the Fast 50 Asian American Business List. For more information, visit iQuanti.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

