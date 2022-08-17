AceVolt Campower Embraces Sustainability with LFP Battery Cell

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium-ion batteries have dominated the battery sector for decades. But lately, issues concerning the environment and the need to develop a more sustainable battery cell have encouraged experts to build a better alternative. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), technically known as LiFEPO4, has proved to be a much better option in this regard. LFP battery cells pack many benefits for contemporary campers. A very few camping power supply brands worldwide have adopted LFP. Nevertheless, considering its sustainable benefits, LFP's use will only increase with time.

Camping has become more responsible than ever. Accordingly, modern-day campers demand an efficient yet sustainable camping power supply with a safe camping product for the environment. AceVolt's Campower is precisely the portable power station that serves this need. It features an LFP battery cell that provides better safety against the lithium-ion counterpart, which has been reported to encounter multiple spontaneous combustion incidents.

LFP offers higher stability. Some of the benefits of LFP battery cells include,

Higher charging and discharging efficiency

LFP crystal comprises the P-O bond, which provides higher stability and is challenging to decompose

The battery cells have a longevity higher than their conventional counterparts

The cells have a higher capacity than ordinary batteries

LFP batteries have a higher temperature resistance (around 350 to 500 degrees Celsius)

LiFEPO4 batteries are environment-friendly. They do not consist of heavy and rare metals. They are non-toxic and non-polluting batteries

LFP batteries do not have a memory effect. It refers to using the battery in the state it is, without requiring to discharge or recharge it

Additionally, LiFEPO4 is maintenance-friendly. It does not require active maintenance to extend its service life

The above advantages make LiFEPO4 a preferred battery alternative among campers.

As the provider of one of the leading portable power stations in the world, AceVolt, with its product AceVolt Campower, supports the power supply needs of campers. The company has always been responsive toward environmental requirements and has kept innovating camping products that reflect its environment-friendly approach.

LiFEPO4, also termed LFP, are non-toxic, non-polluting, heat-resistant, and efficient batteries that help campers keep up with both their power supply requirements as well as the environment. Additionally, they are low on maintenance and offer a greater extent of stability to ensure operational safety.

