Axiomtek presents the highly expandable 3.5" embedded board with 2.5G LAN and 5G networks- CAPA322

TAIPEI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the CAPA322, an Intel® Atom-based 3.5-inch embedded board featuring two M.2 slots (Key E and Key B), a 2.5GbE LAN port and triple view display. The single-board computer is upgraded tremendously in connection speed and expandability to meet various demands for expansion and connectivity in IoT applications.

The Axiomtek's CAPA322 is powered by the onboard Intel® Celeron® processor N6210/J6412 and Atom® x6413E processor (code name: Elkhart Lake), which provide enhanced performance with better burst frequency. Especially the Atom® x6413E even supports the latest in-band ECC memory to improve safety and reliability. The wide operating temperature ranges from -20°C to +70°C or -40 to +85oC maximizes the deployment potential. The input power adapts 12 to 24V DC in.

To speed up the data transmission in IoT applications, in addition to a GbE LAN port, the CAPA322 features a 2.5GbE LAN port as well. Then, the SBC now brings one M.2 Key B 3042/3050 slot for the cellular network, like 5G/ LTE/4G and one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi connection, making the board applicable in a variety of applications that require connectivity. In addition, the feature-rich CAPA322 provides a triple view which includes HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort++; while the LVDS co-layouts with the eDP, the user could choose either one according to the demand.

The tiny 3.5-inch embedded SBC has a 260-pin DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM and the system memory can reach 32GB at maximum. In terms of storage, the embedded board provides one SATA-600 (3.0) slot and a mSATA slot. The board supports optional TPM 2.0 to ensure the security of data and operation. The SBC features abundant I/O including two USB 3.2, four USB 2.0, two RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, and 8-channel DIO. It supports Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems.

"The CAPA322 is made for 5G, Edge, IoT applications and is small enough to fit into any space confined situations. It features high performance with low power consumption and wide range operating temperature, which make them to adapt in different IoT applications. In this board, we maintain the internal connectors in the edge of board which allows the system integrators easier to manage the cable routing." said Michelle Mi, product manager of the Product Planning Division at Axiomtek.

The 3.5" rugged embedded platform will be available in Q4 2022. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

