MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEQ announced a partnership with PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) to bring their combined offering to stadiums, universities, and restaurants, starting in the Miami, Florida market and expanding soon to the rest of the nation.

Photo Credit: Miami Dolphins (PRNewswire)

CHEQ PARTNERS WITH PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA TO ENHANCE FAN EXPERIENCE IN SOUTH FLORIDA

CHEQ's technology allows consumers to place on-premise food and beverage orders from their mobile devices and have it delivered to their seats. Together, the combined food-tech offering will ensure that guests at large and small venues can order food without the wait, get the brands they love, and enjoy friction-free on-premise experiences.

The companies' first collaboration kicks off in the Marlins' loanDepot park, showing baseball fans how their favorite food orders are #BetterwithPepsi. The CHEQ technology will also launch at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins on August 20th, via five co-branded concession stands featuring PepsiCo beverage products, including Pepsi, Sierra Mist, and Mountain DEW. Under the partnership, CHEQ and PBNA plan to expand the offering to additional professional sports stadiums, colleges and universities, as well as smaller restaurants and retail outlets.

"At PBNA, we're constantly looking for ways to improve our consumers' experiences and bring our beverage brands closer to them. This partnership with CHEQ allows us to take that to the next level," said Paul Mihovilovic, Vice President Food Service Sales, PBNA South Division. "With innovations like Order to Seat and Order Ahead at stadiums, and Shared Tab and Customizable Preferences at restaurants, we know sports fans will appreciate spending more time in their seats, experiencing the thrill of live sports along with their favorite fan meal and a cold Pepsi"

"Pepsi has many of the most dynamic, customer-engaging food and drink brands in the world," added CHEQ's CEO, Thomas Lapham. "Partnering with them is an amazing opportunity to scale our technology alongside the world-leader in a win-win dynamic. Pepsi also provides consultative services to their venue partners to help with menu optimization to maximize profitability. This fits well with our core value of uplifting the local communities that we serve."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. To learn more about the partnership visit www.cheqplease.com/pepsi. For media information write to media@cheq.io.

Pepsi and CHEQ at loanDepot park (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.