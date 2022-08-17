Epiphany Delivers Essential Vulnerability Context with New 'Decision Intelligence Center' Feature

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Systems, the Exposure Management company, rolled out the new "Decision Intelligence Center" feature. This new capability of the Epiphany Intelligence Platform provides valuable insight and enables customers to more efficiently and effectively address vulnerabilities in their environment.

The Decision Intelligence Center provides the full context and potential impact of vulnerabilities in the environment to empower security teams to effectively address issues to minimize exposure. The Decision Intelligence Center addresses crucial questions like whether the vulnerability is being actively targeted by threat actors, or whether there is an attack path that could allow a threat actor to compromise a critical system.

"Organizations need to shift the way they think about security. Rather than answering 'Are we vulnerable to this?' they need to understand 'Is this exploitable and what would the impact be?'. That is what we are solving with the Decision Intelligence Center," explained Rob Bathurst, co-founder and CTO of Epiphany Systems.

This new capability provides crucial insight to understand everything security teams need to know about a vulnerability to make effective decisions. Delivering all necessary context in one place on if a vulnerability is exploitable or being actively targeted, how many affected devices are part of attack paths, CVSS scores, and other details provides the information needed to effectively address the issues that matter most.

"Security teams are stretched thin and need actionable intelligence that helps them manage their exposure efficiently," said Dan Singer, co-founder and CEO of Epiphany Systems. "We are giving customers the full context of not only the adversary's view and how exploitable a given vulnerability could be in terms of causing an impact, but also the business perspective of why they should care about a specific vulnerability on a given system."

The Decision Intelligence Center capability is available now for Epiphany Intelligence Platform customers.

