Marlabs identified as a Relevant Provider in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant study on 'Marketing Technology (MarTech) - Solutions and Services 2022'

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs Inc., a leading digital solutions company, today announced that it has been awarded the 'Relevant Provider' status across four of the six categories in the ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Services 2022 Research. The services include Digital Commerce Optimization, Digital Experience & Content, Social & Relationships and Strategic MarTech Services.

The ISG Provider Lens™ 2022 MarTech report is an independent service provider comparison report. Using data-driven research, ISG analyzes global MarTech Vendors through a proprietary framework across variety of services and technologies to support businesses through digital marketing including digital advertising, strategic services, data analytics, and content capabilities.

Marlabs has strategic partnerships with leading market-leading OEMs like Salesforce, Sitecore and Adobe. Marlabs Digital Services has helped digitally transform global organizations and create deeper and meaningful engagements with end customers.

"This recognition is a strong validation of our focus to enable organizations digitally transform their customer experience initiatives while enhancing business functions with insightful design and data led outcomes. As the marketing epicenter shifts to blending creativity with incisive data driven insights, CMOs and CDOs must collaborate to create personalized customer experiences. Marlabs is uniquely positioned here, to help organizations through this digital explosion of consumer data and realize the true potential of MarTech," said Raghu Rao, SVP Marlabs.

ISG analyst, Mauricio Ohtani states, "Marlabs shows great promise as an upcoming provider of MarTech services for large and mid-size clients, with a strong market presence across the U.S. and the company is highly capable of implementing marketing-related business solutions. The company demonstrates significant depth across delivering digital solutions specific to building strong end consumer experiences. Marlabs' Digital services stood out in the report by differentiating themselves as a unique combination of design-led advisory, experience-led business realization & implementation services across marketing tech and ecommerce."

Marlabs helps leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. It provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the US, Germany, Brazil, and India.

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG is known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data.

