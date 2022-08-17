Mitrade wins two prestigious Forex awards by Global Brands Magazine

Mitrade bags two Forex awards by Global Brands Magazine.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian Forex and OTC derivatives trading broker Mitrade has won two prestigious awards by Global Brands Magazine for the second year running.

Mitrade has won the Fastest Growing Forex Fintech Broker and the Most Innovative Forex Fintech Broker awards by Global Brands Magazine. This is Mitrade's consecutive win in the same categories for the second successive year. Global Brands Magazine honors Forex brokers that consistently innovate and strive for excellent customer service to make Forex trading simple and accessible for everyone.

Global Brands Magazine accepts nominations from different countries. Firstly, an external research agency, based at the respective national level of each nomination, adjudges the nominations. Secondly, the internal research team verifies that each nomination is valid. Lastly, the team ensures that an independent research agency receives adequate data about the nominations to run a stringent check. The internal team then declares the selected winners.

Some key factors that Global Brands Magazine takes into account to declare winners are innovative technology, a super-fast customer service, rapid growth, cross-platform compatibility and trading transparency.

"We feel honored and extremely humbled to receive these esteemed awards. We see this win as an acknowledgement of our hard work to make Mitrade an innovative and user-friendly Forex platform. This milestone has encouraged us to continue pursuing our innovative spirit and commitment to simplify trading for all. Our team strives to make Mitrade's web and mobile apps more intuitive," said a representative of Mitrade.

Mitrade gives traders access to more than 400 financial markets, which creates a diverse trading experience. Mitrade has an innovative WebTrader and a mobile app so that traders can trade on the go. Mitrade's mobile app has a trading strategy feature where traders can find insights that they can use to expand their investment portfolio and find new trading opportunities. Besides that, Mitrade's app also has an economic calendar and real-time news portal to keep traders informed about latest market trends and news.

Mitrade has been regularly featured on Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq, Bloomberg and MarketWatch. View all feature articles at: https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/media

Mitrade has recently won two more awards namely the Most Innovative Broker 2022 and the Best Trading Platform by FxDailyInfo. See the full list of awards at https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/awards

For media inquiries, please contact Ms Belle Toh at belle.toh@mitrade.com

About Mitrade

Mitrade leads in Forex trading and innovative financial technology. Mitrade is strictly regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). Mitrade is being led by a team of dedicated and vision-led finance veterans and technology experts who have been dedicatedly pursuing their mission to simplify Forex trading through consistent innovation.

All trading involves risks. CFD products may not be available for your jurisdiction, the distribution of the above information is not intended to be contrary to local law or regulations.

