Neonode Appoints Two New Senior Executives: Vice President Operations and Vice President People & Culture

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON). This week Neonode welcomes two new senior executives to the company: Dr. Thierry Corman as Vice President Operations and Mrs. Helena Börjesson as Vice President People & Culture.

Dr. Corman will assume the role of Vice President Operations, replacing Ulf Mårtensson, who will retire later this year. Dr. Corman has an extensive leadership experience in supply chain, sourcing, and operations, from several industry areas including automotive, electronics and semiconductors. He has established and led supply chain operations in high-tech companies and handled global Sourcing activities in automotive and electronics companies. He previously served in various management positions at Kyocera Tikitin, Scania and Silex Microsystems. Dr. Corman has a Ph.D. in Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) from KTH in Stockholm, Sweden, a M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from INSA Lyon, France, and completed the CISilf purchasing certification program from SILF Competence in Stockholm, Sweden.

"I am looking forward to working with the teams in Stockholm and Kungsbacka to strengthen the operations for this innovative deep tech organization and contributing to the company's future success," says Dr. Corman.

Mrs. Börjesson joins Neonode in the newly created strategic role, Vice President People & Culture. She has over 20 years' experience working in various human resource roles for engineering and IT companies, such as Vattenfall, SNC Lavalin, Atkins and most recently Assa Abloy. The newly created role will add expertise to the Neonode management team and assist in developing the corporate culture, with focus on increased collaboration and supporting employees in reaching their full potential.

"I am excited about contributing to Neonode's business strategy with my people management expertise and look forward to continuing to build upon the great company culture and values," says Mrs. Börjesson.

Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode says, "I am very glad to welcome Helena and Thierry to the company. Both bring expertise in their respective fields and have considerable experience from similar roles in several different companies, which will strengthen our team and help us achieve our ambitious growth and profitability targets."

