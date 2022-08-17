For The Third Consecutive Year, DDC FPO Ranks On Inc. 5000 Annual List

Adding to 2020 and 2021 placements, freight business processing company DDC FPO is pleased to appear on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for 2022

EVERGREEN, Colo., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has revealed that DDC Freight Process Outsourcing, or DDC FPO, is once again on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

"I am so proud of our quality and consistency. Both of which are delivered daily by our unbelievably dedicated staff," said Jan Trevalyan, CEO of The DDC Group and DDC FPO. "This commitment can be seen within every team member at every level of our global organization."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. With a median growth of 230%, America's top performing private businesses have generated $317.6 billion in total revenue and account for 1,179,282 jobs added.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," explained Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Trevalyan added, "The consistency in growth and service is what enables our clients and partners to make the easiest decision they'll ever make to work with us. We care."

Well-known for its freight billing programs, DDC FPO has announced several new solutions and capabilities to the marketplace in 2022. These include:

Customer Care – the company's new customer support and inside sales suite of services

DDC Sync – the new in-cab mobile app with smart OCR and corresponding web portal product for trucking

United Kingdom new multilingual service hub in Serbia for The DDC Group global network under DDC FPO's sister company, DDC Outsourcing Solutions (DDC OS) based in the

The DDC Group currently has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. This year, DDC FPO's Leyte operation in the Philippines is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The company does not accept growth without responsibility. As corporate citizenship is a core value and pillar of the entirety of The DDC Group, DDC FPO consciously and actively works to make positive economic, social, and environmental impacts on society. In 2022, DDC FPO participated in initiatives to support St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, the Galisteo Basin Preserve, and Transaid, among others.

When asked about the mobilization of DDC's corporate social responsibility commitment, Trevalyan explained: "We encourage our teams to use our CSR as an opportunity to give back to their communities, to do good where they live and work."

"It must be a global effort to make an authentic, tangible impact," he continued. 'We ask our people to choose causes close to their hearts. The power is in their hands to make a difference where it matters most to them."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About DDC Freight Process Outsourcing LLC

DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for today's leading transportation and logistics providers that enables clients to focus on core competencies and achieve their goals. As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group — a worldwide network of BPO companies — DDC FPO serves clients in over 30 languages across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven front and back office programs such as Freight Billing, Customs Brokerage Processing, DDC Sync, and Customer Care, among others. To learn more, visit www.ddcfpo.com.

