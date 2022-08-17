ZERO Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report

ZERO employs cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning to achieve the next generation of text auto-classification.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Systems, an innovator in AI-enabled cognitive automation, has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the "Gartner Hype Cycle Report for Natural Language Processing, 2022" in the category of text autoclassification. A critical component of enabling true cognitive automation, text autoclassification utilizes natural language processing and machine learning to analyze and classify content at scale.

At the forefront of AI-enabled automation technology, ZERO develops solutions that increase productivity for knowledge economy enterprises, through the automation of time-consuming processes that would otherwise require human decision making.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle Report," said Alex Babin, CEO at ZERO Systems. "The knowledge economy desperately needs a solution that is effective at automating high-value cognitive processes. This is precisely what ZERO's underlying AI technology offers, and the applications across various industries are endless."

In May 2022, ZERO announced a strategic partnership with Aderant, a leading global business management software provider, to add an automation layer and further enhance Aderant's leading product offerings for Law firms.

"We are presently delivering game-changing solutions through our 'Apollo' and 'Athena' products to some of the world's largest Law firms and global clients," continues Babin. "Our solutions enable these firms to more accurately track billable time, remain in compliance through automated document classification and management, and capture lost revenue due to the complexities of manual processes."

ZERO will showcase the latest features and capabilities of their products as a sponsor at this year's 2022 International Law Technology Association (ILTA) Conference, in Washington DC, August 21st-25th. For more information, or to book a private demo at the show, please visit www.zerosystems.com

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technologies, 2022", Bern Elliot, Adrian Lee, July 11, 2022.

About ZERO Systems

ZERO is a leader in AI-powered productivity automation with products engineered to help professional services firms achieve operational excellence. ZERO's technology acts as an intelligent layer to existing systems, automating and streamlining processes such as time management, document management, and data loss prevention. With many Am Law 100 and global clients, ZERO is enabling knowledge workers to be more productive, generate more revenue, and focus on the work that really matters – helping their clients. To learn more, visit www.zerosystems.com

