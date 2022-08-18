Leaf Home™ Named #2 on Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 List for 2022

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, has ranked number two on Qualified Remodeler's 44th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2022.

Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies. In 2022, the TOP 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs. The Qualified Remodeler editorial staff chose Leaf Home for meeting a set of criteria, including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards, and community service.

"We're honored to claim the number two spot on the TOP 500 for the second year in a row," said Chris Counahan, Chief Sales Officer at Leaf Home and President at LeafFilter Gutter Protection. "Our strong revenue growth and successful installations in thousands of customers' homes across North America are tied to our team's continued hard work and dedication. This win belongs to them."

The company, which earned over $1.4 billion in revenue in 2021 and completed over 330,000 jobs, currently operates more than 190 locations across North America through its brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. This is the eleventh year the company has been featured on the list.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques, and strong customer loyalty," said Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com. To learn more about Leaf Home and its brands, visit www.leafhome.com.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

